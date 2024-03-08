SRI and Lisa Health reveal new research on menopause in the workplace; results highlight the need for inclusivity
We are excited to drive meaningful change for women in the workforce.”MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRI and Lisa Health today unveiled a study that uncovers crucial insights into the challenges and needs of menopausal women in the workforce. Highlighted on International Women's Day, this work shines an important spotlight on an often-overlooked aspect of workplace inclusivity, specifically how menopause impacts the careers and well-being of women. Lisa Health spun out of SRI in 2020 to create technology solutions for women.
— Fiona Baker
“There is a notable gap between desired workplace measures — such as formal menopause policies, managerial training, and digital solutions — and their implementation,” said Massimiliano de Zambotti, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Lisa Health and senior researcher at SRI. “The results underscore an urgent need for increased awareness and structural changes to better support menopausal women in the workforce. Addressing these challenges enhances gender equity and contributes to the overall well-being of employees.”
A cross-sectional survey involved 351 working women aged 40 – 65 throughout the United States. The research delves deeply into the experiences of menopausal women in work settings, and the findings paint a vivid picture of the realities faced by menopausal women in today's workforce. The study reports several findings from symptom severity, caregiving challenges, impact on work, perceived capabilities, and implementation gap.
• 74% experience moderate to severe symptoms, affecting their daily work lives.
• 54% balance child or aging parent demands in addition to work responsibilities.
• 51% express concerns about being viewed as less capable due to their symptoms.
• Menopausal symptoms predict high levels of exhaustion, resulting in low efficiency.
• Menopausal symptoms are associated with increased intentions of leaving the workplace.
“This significant research collaboration between SRI and Lisa Health highlights the power of collaboration in driving impactful change,” said Ann Garnier, co-founder and CEO of Lisa Health. “By bringing together scientific research and women's health advocacy, we are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and supportive work environment for menopausal women.”
The research team that conducted the study included experts in women's health, menopause, occupational psychology, physiology, and obstetrics and gynecology.
SRI’s head of the Human Sleep Research lab, Fiona Baker commented, “Empowering menopausal women in the workplace is essential for their career progression and overall job satisfaction. Employers are becoming more aware of this demographic's unique challenges and taking proactive steps to address them. We are excited to drive meaningful change for women in the workforce. Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future.”
The study conducted by SRI and Lisa Health presents a compelling case for change in how employers view and support menopausal women. By recognizing and addressing these challenges, we can create a more inclusive, supportive, and thriving work environment for all.
About SRI
SRI is an independent nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., with a rich history of supporting government and industry. We create and deliver world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. For more than 75 years, we have collaborated across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop groundbreaking products and technologies and bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace. Learn more at www.sri.com.
About Lisa Health
Lisa Health is transforming menopause and healthy aging with Midday, the first AI-powered digital health platform empowering women to thrive in midlife. Midday combines personalized, evidence-based behavior change programs with a comprehensive clinical approach and insights to help women manage disruptive menopause symptoms and lower their risk of chronic disease. Midday sees the bright future of women’s health and is paving the way for that future now. Learn more about Lisa Health and Midday at Midday Health.
Kelly Brieger
SRI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn