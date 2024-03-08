Nashville’s Only Woman-Owned Music Venue, AB Hillsboro Village Celebrates First Anniversary on International Women’s Day
Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village has hosted a huge slate of concerts including Steve Earle, Grace Bowers, Caitlyn Smith, Joy Oladokun, and several dozens more. Photo by John Joseph
Music City’s AB Hillsboro Village has grown into one of its most in-demand spaces in just its first year as a music venue.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world embraces International Women’s Day today (March 8), AB Hillsboro Village marks the one-year anniversary of becoming Nashville’s only woman-owned music venue. The thriving concert space, which is co-helmed by music industry dealmaker Marcie Allen Van Mol, has hosted nearly 200 events since opening its doors to music in March 2023 including performances by legends and rising stars alike.
After three years as CBD coffee shop turned go-to restaurant Anzie Blue, AB Hillsboro Village’s 2023 transformation into a celebrated inclusive music and event space, located at 2111 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville, has earned a wealth of headlines from The Wall Street Journal, NPR, Variety, and other national and local media for its bookings, aesthetics, and focus on community and diversity.
Last May’s alternative prom for non-binary high schooler B Hayes raised $40,000 for the event and Inclusion Tennessee and Oasis Center — and went on to win Best of Nashville honors from local publication Nashville Scene. A viral Pride Month flash mob in partnership with Bob’s Dance Shop earned over 60 million views across social media in June. September brought AB’s free Labor Day Block Party festival headlined by Joy Oladokun and Grace Bowers as well as AB’s debut as an official AMERICANAFEST venue. And Grammy-winner Steve Earle did a surprise performance at AB in November.
For its birthday month, AB is celebrating with a slate of unique monthly artist residencies that promise great music and surprise guests. Nashville singer-songwriter Braison Cyrus — of the musical family that includes Miley, Billy Ray, Trace, and Noah Cyrus — kicks off his Spring residency on March 21. Crooner Dez Duron, who first gained national attention on The Voice, begins his monthly AB run with a March 28 show that includes VIP tickets that come with extra perks. The Women of Country will also continue to pack in audiences with their monthly evenings of women singer-songwriters and music industry speakers, with the next show slated for early April. Tickets and details for all shows can be found at AnzieBlue.com
2023's relaunch as a live music venue may have been a bold move for co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol, but it aligned with their life-long desire to foster a diverse and inclusive space for the community to come together to enjoy all types of music. It was an especially natural transition for Marcie Allen Van Mol, a 30-year music industry veteran who has done everything from producing music festivals (Dancin’ In the District, On the Bricks) to securing brand partnerships on behalf artists including the Rolling Stones, Khalid, Katy Perry, Peso Pluma, and Billy Joel.
“As a Nashville native, I’ve always loved how much our city embraces music,” says Marcie Allen Van Mol. “But Derek and I have also always been acutely aware that our community craved a place that embraced a much more diverse array of music and culture. We’re proud AB has been able to welcome everything from a series of Drag Experiences to monthly Women of Country showcases to Planned Parenthood benefits.”
As AB’s calendar for 2024 continues to fill up, including becoming an official host venue for April's Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, it’s clear that the venue is also a place for the community to celebrate itself. AB Hillsboro Village is available to rent for a wide range of events, whether it's a record release party for a local artist, an opening night gala for a film festival, a wedding reception, speaker, or fundraiser. For event rental inquiries, email Derek@AnzieBlue.com.
Located in the heart of Nashville’s historic Hillsboro Village across the street from the Belcourt Theatre, AB is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events — from live music to comedy shows and beyond — that appeal to Nashville locals.
