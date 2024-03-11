Rituil, A New Mindful Living Brand focused on Movement and Meditation Launches March 21st, 2024
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rituil is a new mindful living interior brand focused on helping others create balance in their life through daily Rituil. All products are made in Portugal using Earth’s most sustainable materials: cork, ceramic, and cotton.
Understanding their community and what matters most to them lies at the heart of Rituil. In the early stages of conceptualizing the brand, the Rituil team conducted exploratory interviews with yoga practitioners, business owners, brand builders, designers, and meditators to gain insight.
Rituil found a communal need to practice mindful movement and mediation on something durable, sustainable, and beautiful. With 50 years of collective experience in design, product development, and innovation with large retailers like Target and Pottery Barn, the team created a line of sustainable products made of cork.
The brand’s products include the Rituil cork mat, yoga blocks, and Rituil block, which are made from 100% hand-harvested Portuguese cork. These will be the highest quality natural yoga products on the market.
Future product launches will explore different types of Rituils, entering all areas of the home with the highest quality European-made and eco-conscious products.
Rituil will be launching its direct to community website on March21st on begin shipping products on Earth Day, April 22nd..
