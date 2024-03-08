DXFactor and ABC Fitness: Revolutionizing the Fitness Industry Through Strategic Partnership
Transforming the Fitness Landscape: A Leap into AI and Data Driven Excellence
We are excited to partner with DXFactor for their unparalleled expertise in digital transformation.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented move that sets a new standard for the fitness industry, DXFactor, an icon of digital transformation through AI, data analytics, and GenAI, announces a landmark partnership with ABC Fitness, the #1 tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Revealed at the prestigious IHRSA 2024, this collaboration heralds a transformative era for fitness technology, with artificial intelligence and generative AI at its core, redefining member engagement and operational efficiency across the globe.
— Khal Rai, Platform President of ABC Ignite
A Visionary Move for ABC Fitness
"ABC Fitness is continuing to make investments in innovation that push our combined portfolio into new and exciting areas that will support the growth of our partners,” says Khal Rai, Platform President of ABC Ignite. "We are excited to partner with DXFactor for their unparalleled expertise in digital transformation. This partnership will support new offerings for our mobile platform, creating bespoke member experiences and integrations that set new industry standards for innovation and personalization.”
DXFactor: Engineering Success Through Innovation
Dharmesh Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO of DXFactor, expressed equal enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Aligning with an industry titan like ABC Fitness significantly amplifies our mission to revolutionize the fitness industry with AI and GenAI. Our combined strengths will ensure our commitment to business outcomes for our clients and accelerate digital transformation within the fitness industry by empowering members and operators with AI & Data driven solutions."
A Win-Win for the Fitness Industry
“This partnership promises to be a cornerstone for the fitness industry, offering a blend of DXFactor's transformative digital strategies and ABC Fitness's technological prowess,” said Al Noshirvani, Managing Partner at Alta Technologies and Board member at DXFactor. “Customers can now anticipate a comprehensive digital transformation tailored to meet fitness enthusiasts' and enterprises' modern demands.”
As data and AI strategies become increasingly crucial in the fitness industry, the collaboration between DXFactor and ABC Fitness is poised to set new benchmarks for innovation and success. This partnership not only exemplifies the convergence of two industry leaders but also serves as a beacon of transformation, promising to deliver unmatched value and outcomes to fitness businesses around the globe.
About ABC Fitness
ABC Fitness is the #1 tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, ABC Evo, and ABC GymSales), ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports over 40 million members worldwide and processes over $11 billion in payments yearly. Learn more at abcfitness.com.
About DXFactor
DXFactor is a beacon of digital transformation innovation, leveraging AI, data analytics, and GenAI to forge solutions that redefine industry standards. With a legacy of generating impactful outcomes, DXFactor combines strategic business insights with technological prowess, driving unparalleled progress and profitability for its clients. The proprietary Outcomes™ Framework has generated over $2 billion in Outcomes for its customers like Chelsea Piers, Chuze Fitness, Crunch Fitness, CSG, FitnessSF, GE, Lift Brands, Orange Theory, PepsiCola, Wabtec, Wisconsin Athletic Club, XSport Fitness, and Xponential. Learn more at www.DXFactor.com
Rohan Shroff
DXFactor
+1 7034779760
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
FitnessSF Testimonial