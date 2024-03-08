Oscar-Nominee Chris Sarandon Will Interview Chefs Rocco DiSpirito & Alice Waters for His Live 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast
I look forward to joining my friend Chris onstage to talk about the past and future of food and, of course -- hopefulness.”FAIRFIELD, CT, US, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of his 'Cooking By Heart' podcast, Oscar-nominated actor Chris Sarandon is set to host esteemed chefs and best-selling authors Rocco DiSpirito and Alice Waters in two upcoming live episodes.
In these exclusive events, Chris Sarandon, known for his versatile performances on both stage and screen, will delve into the culinary worlds of two luminaries, Alice Waters and Rocco DiSpirito. Noted reality television star and best-selling cookbook author Rocco DiSpirito will talk with Chris at the Country School in Madison, CT, in an event April 29th at 7 PM presented by R.J. Julia Independent Booksellers. Attendees are in for a night of delicious conversation, led by RJ Julia friend-actor-podcaster Chris Sarandon, and are sure to leave hungry, along with a signed copy of Rocco’s new cookbook, ‘Everyday Delicious.’
Alice Waters, famed for the world-renowned Chez Panisse Restaurant and her pioneering farm-to-table philosophy, will join Chris at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT, May 23rd at 7 PM. Alice expressed her excitement, stating, "I look forward to joining my friend Chris onstage to talk about the past and future of food and, of course -- hopefulness." Alice will be signing copies of her latest book, ‘We Are What We Eat,' in the theater after the podcast.
The live episodes follow Sarandon's captivating interview with his first wife, Susan Sarandon, which has almost 50,000 views on YouTube and was featured in major media outlets such as People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, and the New York Post.
Tickets for the April 29th event with Rocco DiSpirito are available at: https://www.rjjulia.com/admission-rocco-dispirito. Tickets for the May 23rd event with Alice Waters are available at: http://shucommunitytheatre.showare.com/CookingByHeart
Sarandon’s guests have been luminaries in the worlds of Broadway, television, film, music and culinary arts, including Cary Elwes, LeVar Burton, Kelli O’Hara, Kathy Mattea, Tony Todd, Clint Howard, Jacques Pépin, Melissa Gilbert, Hal Linden and noted film and TV director/producers Mike Flanagan, Tom Holland, Lucie Arnaz, and Michael Patrick King among many others.
Chris Sarandon and his guests continue to serve up a delectable blend of storytelling, culinary inspiration, and celebrity insights in 'Cooking By Heart.' The podcast- ranked in the Top 5% of all podcasts worldwide by Listen Notes- remains a must-listen destination, promising audiences an unforgettable journey through the lives and careers of some of the celebrity and entertainment industry's brightest stars.
Chris’ upcoming guests include:
Manny Azenberg- Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer (over a dozen Neil Simon plays, ‘The Wiz,’ ‘The Real Thing,’ ‘Sunday in the Park with George,’ ‘Rent,’ ‘The Iceman Cometh’)
Catherine Hicks- Actress (‘Seventh Heaven,’ ‘Child’s Play,’ ‘Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home’)
Billy Mann- Grammy-Nominated Songwriter/Record Producer and former Media Executive (Pink, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Rowland)
Brad Dourif- Oscar-Nominated Actor (‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ ‘Child’s Play’)
Ed Begley, Jr.- Emmy & Golden Globe-Nominated Actor (‘St. Elsewhere,’ ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘This is Spinal Tap,’ ‘Batman Forever,’ ‘Pineapple Express’)
‘Cooking By Heart’ is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and many more platforms.
For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or ‘Cooking By Heart,’ please visit: https://www.chrissarandon.com/podcast.
About Chris Sarandon: Chris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his versatile performances on both stage and screen. Beyond his illustrious acting career, Chris has a deep passion for cooking and storytelling, which inspired creating the 'Cooking By Heart' podcast.
About ‘Cooking By Heart’: Chris Sarandon said, "I grew up working in my immigrant father's All-American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives, the memories that are evoked when we eat something now that takes us back, the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!"
Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends and food. In addition to the conversation, each celebrity guest shares one of their favorite recipes for all the listeners!
About RJ Julia Booksellers: Opened over 30 years ago as an independent bookstore, RJ Julia’s mission was, and is, to be a place where words matter, where writer meets reader, where the ambiance and selection and merchandising of books creates an atmosphere that is welcoming and presents the opportunity for discovery. Having won several major awards nationally, statewide, and locally, RJ Julia hosts over 300 literary events each year.
