"Blood Summer 1862" Unveils the Untold Story of the Dakota Sioux War in Minnesota

UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Robert Hauser reveals a gripping tale of tragedy, survival, and justice in his historical novel, " Blood Summer 1862 ." Set against the backdrop of the Dakota Sioux war in Minnesota, the book delves into the harrowing events that unfolded when over 500 settlers and farmers lost their lives, and more than three hundred Native Americans faced unjust condemnation by a military court.The heart of the narrative follows the plight of a Swedish immigrant family and a devout Christian Dakota Sioux who becomes their unlikely savior amidst the terror. President Abraham Lincoln, grappling with the pressures of the Civil War, personally reviewed every capital case, and ultimately pardoned 265 Dakota Sioux who were sentenced to hang by a military court.Robert Hauser, drawing inspiration from his own Minnesota roots, skillfully weaves together the historical tapestry of this forgotten chapter in American history. Hauser, a retired cardiologist, found motivation in his family's genealogical ties and his passion for American history, instilled by his mother.In "Blood Summer 1862," Hauser aims to answer the haunting questions that linger over the tragedy. Why did this horrific event occur? What and who created the conditions that triggered the outbreak? How did a large, innocent Swedish family lose half its members in a single day in August 1862?Hauser's previous work, " Heart Stories ," focused on the great advances in heart care during his career. Starting with open heart surgery at the University of Minnesota, it culminated in his personal battle with heart disease. "Blood Summer 1862" marks a departure from medical narratives, showcasing Hauser's versatility as an author.The primary message that resonates throughout the novel is one of hope and resilience. "Justice can be hard to find, but God and the human spirit maintain us," says Hauser. The narrative not only commemorates the lives lost but also pays tribute to the strength of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.Robert Hauser, married to his wife Sally for 62 years, dedicates much of his time to medical device research and scientific manuscripts about pacemakers and defibrillators. "Blood Summer 1862" stands as a testament to his commitment to preserving and sharing the lesser-known stories that have shaped the fabric of America.Readers eager to embark on a journey through history and witness the resilience of the human spirit can find "Blood Summer 1862" at major bookstores and online retailers.

