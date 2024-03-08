Vietnam veteran awarded $650K in Waller County personal injury lawsuit, Herbert Trial Law triumph
A Vietnam veteran was awarded $650K in a Waller County lawsuit after State Farm initially offered him $5,000, Herbert Trial Law of Houston announced Friday.
This verdict is unprecedented. It’s equivalent to a multi-million-dollar verdict in a venue like Dallas or Houston. It’s got to be a record for that part of the state.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What might be the largest personal injury verdict in the history of Waller County was entered into last week in the amount of $649,983, after State Farm initially offered the plaintiff $5,000 at mediation, Herbert Trial Law of Houston announced Friday.
— Peter Taaffe
(506 Judicial District Court, Case: CV21-04-0147)
The suit was filed on behalf of the plaintiff, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran, who was t-boned in 2019 by a defendant with a history of DWI driving on a suspended license.
An eyewitness described the defendant’s driving as erratic and indicated signs of impairment. At the time of the accident, the defendant was legally obligated to have a breathalyzer system installed in her vehicle, yet had either neglected to do so or deliberately circumvented the requirement.
As a result of the accident, the elderly plaintiff suffered two broken ribs and injuries to his back and knee. The trial lasted three and a half days and the jury deliberated for three hours before determining that the defendant's actions amounted to negligence in operating a vehicle.
"This was a case a lot of lawyers passed on. We had an amazing client to represent. Our jurors were engaged and interested in the case. We all expected State Farm to settle for the policy limit, only $30,000. The defendant had some problems in light of some prior issues with the law. State Farm told us they felt great about their side of the case and wanted to fight. We were pleased the jury did the right thing,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Kyle Herbert, Herbert Trial Law said.
Waller County is located outside of Houston and is home to Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU in operation since 1876.
“Waller is an extremely conservative venue. This verdict is unprecedented. It’s equivalent to a multi-million-dollar verdict in a venue like Dallas or Houston. It’s got to be a record for that part of the state,” Peter Taaffe, mediator, Comeaux Mediation said.
About Herbert Trial Law:
Founded in 2007 by Kyle Herbert, Herbert Trial Law has distinguished itself with a singular focus on championing the best interests of its clients. Mr. Herbert's unique approach to personal injury litigation has earned him acclaim as one of Texas Monthly's Super Lawyers for a decade and a half. Herbert Law Firm handles serious auto and trucking injury cases and a variety of personal injury matters in Texas and Kansas. Kyle Herbert started The Dirty Verdict podcast, which is a legal podcast covering interesting lawyers and legal news, hosted by Kyle Herbert of Herbert Trial Law, Peter Taaffe of Comeaux Mediation and Bill Ogden of Farrar & Ball.
Disclaimer: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in specific jurisdictions under applicable legal and ethical regulations. Herbert Trial Law attorneys are licensed in Texas.
