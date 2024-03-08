South Florida Public Media Group, Inc., Media Manager for WLRN, announces its 2024 Board Officers
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Public Media Group, Inc., formerly Friends of WLRN, Inc., announced its new board of directors this month to help oversee and guide the popular public radio and television station.
The 13-member board of directors will be chaired by former NPR foundation trustee, Richard Rampell, who is retired from Rampell & Rampell, the Palm Beach accounting firm founded in 1959 by his father, Edward Rampell. He was previously the president and CEO of Rampell & Rampell, PA, a certified public accounting firm in Palm Beach, founded in 1959, which was merged into MBAF in 2016. His 40-year career included a specialization in large real estate organizations and hedge funds. Mr. Rampell is the author of numerous articles on accounting and tax matters. He has written a weekly column for the Wall Street Journal “By the Books,” and he co-authored Tax Aspects of Divorce in Florida, published by National Business Institute, Inc. He is a member of the Planned Giving Committee of Princeton University. He graduated from Princeton University with honors (AB) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (MBA).
Vice Chair is Cheryl Wilke, a Managing Partner of the Lewis Brisbois law firm, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Washington, and Los Angeles. Ms. Wilke was voted in as Vice Chair after serving 4 years as a member on the former Friends of WLRN Board.
Other officers voted in include, Treasurer Robert McGrath, Principal at Robert E. McGrath, CPA, LLC, in Fort Lauderdale and Darren Stokes who will serve as Secretary; Darren is executive vice president of Human Resources for Rick Case Enterprises in Sunrise.
Other board members include:
Michael Hernandez, Partner, LSN Communications, Miami.
Monica Colucci, Miami-Dade School District board member, District 8
Jamie Ortega, Executive Vice President, Regional Group Manager, Miami Dade Commercial Group, First Horizon Bank, Miami
Sidney Lazard, retired journalist and financier, Miami
Lydia Harrison, a Circle of Friends Member & Internship Sponsor, Miami Beach
Kearey O. Wan, Shareholder Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson
Miami, FL
Christine Kotler, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Baptist Health South Florida
Miami, FL
Renee Johnson, Vice President, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Joseph Goldstein, Partner, Business Litigation, Shutts & Bowen, Fort Lauderdale, FL
South Florida Public Media Group (“SFPMG”) has a media management agreement with the School Board of Miami-Dade County. As the Media Manager, SFPMG is responsible for all aspects of the daily operations and management of the School Board’s media properties including WLRN-TV, WLRN-FM, WKWM-FM, associated radio translators and the station’s multiple digital distribution platforms.
ABOUT WLRN:
WLRN is Public Radio and Television for South Florida. Signed into effect in 1948 as a non-profit, non-commercial broadcast radio station licensed to the School Board of Dade County, WLRN-TV followed in 1962. Since then, WLRN has grown steadily to become an integral part of the community it serves, offering a rich and varied mix of news and information, arts and culture, childhood education and lifelong learning. A multifaceted media enterprise comprised of digital and traditional television, radio channels, cable services, and other digital platforms WLRN continues to provide quality public radio and television services to a combined weekly audience of well over a million people in South Florida, from Palm Beach to Key West. WLRN also provides media support to Miami-Dade County Public Schools and is South Florida’s only NPR station.
Giselle Reid
The 13-member board of directors will be chaired by former NPR foundation trustee, Richard Rampell, who is retired from Rampell & Rampell, the Palm Beach accounting firm founded in 1959 by his father, Edward Rampell. He was previously the president and CEO of Rampell & Rampell, PA, a certified public accounting firm in Palm Beach, founded in 1959, which was merged into MBAF in 2016. His 40-year career included a specialization in large real estate organizations and hedge funds. Mr. Rampell is the author of numerous articles on accounting and tax matters. He has written a weekly column for the Wall Street Journal “By the Books,” and he co-authored Tax Aspects of Divorce in Florida, published by National Business Institute, Inc. He is a member of the Planned Giving Committee of Princeton University. He graduated from Princeton University with honors (AB) and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (MBA).
Vice Chair is Cheryl Wilke, a Managing Partner of the Lewis Brisbois law firm, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Washington, and Los Angeles. Ms. Wilke was voted in as Vice Chair after serving 4 years as a member on the former Friends of WLRN Board.
Other officers voted in include, Treasurer Robert McGrath, Principal at Robert E. McGrath, CPA, LLC, in Fort Lauderdale and Darren Stokes who will serve as Secretary; Darren is executive vice president of Human Resources for Rick Case Enterprises in Sunrise.
Other board members include:
Michael Hernandez, Partner, LSN Communications, Miami.
Monica Colucci, Miami-Dade School District board member, District 8
Jamie Ortega, Executive Vice President, Regional Group Manager, Miami Dade Commercial Group, First Horizon Bank, Miami
Sidney Lazard, retired journalist and financier, Miami
Lydia Harrison, a Circle of Friends Member & Internship Sponsor, Miami Beach
Kearey O. Wan, Shareholder Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson
Miami, FL
Christine Kotler, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Baptist Health South Florida
Miami, FL
Renee Johnson, Vice President, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Joseph Goldstein, Partner, Business Litigation, Shutts & Bowen, Fort Lauderdale, FL
South Florida Public Media Group (“SFPMG”) has a media management agreement with the School Board of Miami-Dade County. As the Media Manager, SFPMG is responsible for all aspects of the daily operations and management of the School Board’s media properties including WLRN-TV, WLRN-FM, WKWM-FM, associated radio translators and the station’s multiple digital distribution platforms.
ABOUT WLRN:
WLRN is Public Radio and Television for South Florida. Signed into effect in 1948 as a non-profit, non-commercial broadcast radio station licensed to the School Board of Dade County, WLRN-TV followed in 1962. Since then, WLRN has grown steadily to become an integral part of the community it serves, offering a rich and varied mix of news and information, arts and culture, childhood education and lifelong learning. A multifaceted media enterprise comprised of digital and traditional television, radio channels, cable services, and other digital platforms WLRN continues to provide quality public radio and television services to a combined weekly audience of well over a million people in South Florida, from Palm Beach to Key West. WLRN also provides media support to Miami-Dade County Public Schools and is South Florida’s only NPR station.
Giselle Reid
WLRN Public Media
+1 9548814112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube