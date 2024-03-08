Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,454 in the last 365 days.

MatchAwards Launches MDA Guide for EDOs to Explore Global Economic Growth

MatchAwards

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards, a leading platform for connecting businesses and governments, has announced the launch of their new blog focused on exploring global economic growth. The blog will feature their MDA guide for Economic Development Organizations (EDOs), providing them with valuable knowledge and strategies for effective community development. This initiative aims to empower EDOs to transform their global vision into reality.

The new blog, available at www.matchawards.com, is powered by GovTide, MatchAwards' innovative platform that connects businesses and governments to unlock opportunities from contracts to grants. The MDA guide for EDOs is a comprehensive resource that will help them navigate the complex world of economic development, providing them with the necessary tools to drive growth and prosperity in their communities.

According to MatchAwards COO Mike Noble, "We are excited to launch our new blog and MDA guide for EDOs. Our goal is to provide EDOs with the knowledge and strategies they need to effectively promote economic growth in their communities. With our GovTide-powered platform, EDOs can access a wide range of opportunities at no cost, making it easier for them to achieve their goals."

The MDA guide for EDOs covers a variety of topics, including best practices for attracting businesses, leveraging government contracts, and securing grants for community development projects. It also features case studies and success stories from EDOs around the world, providing valuable insights and inspiration for others.

MatchAwards is committed to supporting economic development and promoting global growth. Through their MDA guide for EDOs, they hope to empower organizations to make a positive impact in their communities. EDOs and other interested parties can visit www.matchawards.com to access the blog and learn more about how MatchAwards can help them achieve their goals.

Media Contact:

Michael Noble, COO
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc
+1 800-862-6507
smm@ait.com

You just read:

MatchAwards Launches MDA Guide for EDOs to Explore Global Economic Growth

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more