The EU-funded feature film Varvara starts screening in Moldova’s regions. From 29 March the film will be screened at the Palace of Culture in Ungheni, followed by Orhei, Anenii Noi, Stefan Voda, Rezina, Drochia, Criuleni and other localities.

The film is about Sasha, an ordinary plumber who tries to live an honest life, and the film revolves around an important choice the protagonist has to make.

In 2020, the producers of Varvara received a grant of over €35,000 within the framework of the EU ‘Confidence Building Measures Programme’, implemented by UNDP. The filming took place during 2021-2022. The cast and production team consisted of professionals from both banks of the river.

The Confidence Building Measures Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, strengthens trust between the inhabitants of both banks of the Nistru river, by involving them in joint development projects.

The screening schedule is available here.

