Invest in Women: Europe Café in Chisinau invites everyone to art exhibition

From 11 to 31 March, the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova invites everyone to visit the Europe Café, the main EU information centre in Chisinau, to enjoy the paintings of Natalia Yampolskaia, an artist from the left bank of the Nistru.

The exhibition ‘A Floating World’ is part of the ‘Invest in women’ campaign dedicated to International Women’s Day.

Natalia Yampolskaia is a beneficiary of the EU4Culture programme, curator and participant of an international art project of young Moldovan artists in Budapest and Berlin.

Her works have been presented at the Venice Exhibition and at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, as well as at exhibitions in Germany, Austria, France, Hungary, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Albania.

