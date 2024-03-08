Hiker Rescued from Ammonoosuc Ravine on Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

March 8, 2024

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024, 23-year-old Joabe Barbosa of Georgetown, Kentucky, was hiking Mount Washington when he went off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine. While descending into the ravine, Barbosa fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers, and eventually became hypothermic.

Barbosa called 911 and requested help. This call was sent to a Conservation Officer along with the GPS coordinates of Barbosa’s location. The coordinates showed Barbosa well off trail in a drainage ravine alongside one of the tributaries of the Ammonoosuc River, north of the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail at approximately 3,600 feet in elevation.

Barbosa was located by Conservation Officers and a Volunteer EMT from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue at 10:29 p.m.

He was given boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp. He was then escorted back to the trail and then to the Cog Railway parking pot.

The rescue crew arrived at the Cog Railway base station at 1:39 a.m. Friday morning, March 8, 2024. Twin Mountain Ambulance was at the Base Station and provided initial treatment to Barbosa for his injuries.

Barbosa was transported to Littleton Regional Health Care in Littleton by Twin Mountain Ambulance for treatment.

Barbosa was not prepared for the hike.