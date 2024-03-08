The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Elects Mr. Trevor Blake as President

(Basseterre, St. Kitts) St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) announces the election of Mr. Trevor Blake as its new President, in its 75th year of service to the people of the Federation. Mr. Blake was elected, along with the other executives and directors, at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting AGM

on February 28th at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

Joining Mr. Blake on the Board of Directors are Mr. Nicolas Menon – Vice President. Mrs. Murlita Percival- Treasurer, and Mr. Michael Davis – Immediate Past President, Mr. Mark Wilkin, Mr. Denrick Liburd, Ms. Sonya Parry, Ms. Natalie John, Ms. Starlina Roserie, Ms. Patrica Walters, Mr. Kevin Thompson, Mr. Mark Pennyfeather, who was elected to the Board for the first time, and Mr. Kevin Taylor – Interim Executive Director.

Upon assuming his new role, Mr. Blake expressed gratitude to the membership for their trust and emphasized the Chamber’s pivotal role in guiding the local economy during these transformative times.

“I am honored to lead the Chamber during this crucial juncture of our history. As we approach our 75th anniversary milestone in June, we must reflect on our accomplishments while steadfastly steering towards a resilient future,” remarked Mr. Blake.

Acknowledging the ongoing economic recovery efforts, Mr. Blake underscored the Chamber’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and resilience. “Our journey towards full economic recovery necessitates a proactive and adaptive approach. The Chamber stands ready to facilitate robust consultation and advocacy, ensuring the sustainable growth of our Federation,” he affirmed.

The AGM’s featured speaker, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Terrance Drew, emphasized the government’s commitment to partnership with the business community through the Chamber. Prime Minister Drew conveyed his vision for sustainable development through collaboration with all sectors of society.

“The Chamber of Industry and Commerce plays a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives that drive economic growth and prosperity. Your expertise and insights are invaluable as we navigate towards a sustainable future,” remarked Prime Minister Drew, joining the event virtually from the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Guyana.

Outgoing President Michael Davis, in his closing remarks, extended his support to the new executive team and expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts during his tenure. “As we embark on this new chapter and approach our 75th anniversary, I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to our rich legacy. I eagerly anticipate our continued collaboration in advancing the Chamber’s mission,” remarked Mr. Davis.