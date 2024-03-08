Digital Asset Redemption Hires George Just as Chief Revenue Officer, Expanding Cybercrime Readiness & Response Services

DAR, a distinguished player in the ransomware negotiation and payment solutions arena, announces George Just as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Ransomware attacks pose an ever-increasing threat, and it's critical that businesses prepare ahead to have access to effective solutions quickly.” — George Just

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Asset Redemption (DAR), a distinguished player in the ransomware negotiation and payment solutions arena, is proud to announce the appointment of George Just as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Since its establishment in 2018, DAR has worked alongside elite incident response teams to help hundreds of companies respond to ransomware and cyber extortion. George brings over 30 years of extensive experience as a sales and channel leader, with a remarkable track record of leading startup organizations to scale in the security space and driving successful sales initiatives in worldwide technology enterprises.

Prior to joining DAR, Just held the position of CRO at Threater, where he played a key role in advancing Sales, Channel, and MSP programs within the network security market. Just was also the Head of Sales for late stage startup Talari Networks where he led sales and channel programs in the maturing SD-WAN and SASE market and to its eventual acquisition by Oracle.

Just is eager to bring DAR’s innovative ransomware negotiation and payment services to organizations and service providers looking to shore up their incident response plans and services. Leveraging his extensive background in scaling startup organizations, he aims to make DAR's critical services more widely accessible through Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Channel Partners and Trusted Advisors, Cyber Insurance Carriers, and Law Firms.

Expressing his enthusiasm, George Just said, "I am thrilled to join DAR and contribute to the delivery of this critical service to a much wider audience. Ransomware attacks pose an ever-increasing threat, and it's critical that businesses prepare ahead to have access to effective solutions quickly. By partnering with MSPs and other partners, we can ensure that our innovative services reach a broader audience, providing them with both the plans and support they need during their most challenging times."

George Just's commitment to providing seamless, integrated cybersecurity solutions without compromising on efficiency or efficacy aligns perfectly with DAR's mission. The firm recognizes the importance of having a seasoned professional at the helm to drive expansion and enhance the accessibility of its ransomware negotiation services.

“We are thrilled to have George join the DAR team to help us drive our unique offerings for confronting cybercrime to a wider audience,” said Matthew Leidlein, co-founder of DAR. “His experiences creating sales and partnerships in the MSP and Channel spaces will be critical to DAR’s expansion as we try to help more companies be ready to confront the harsh realities of the digital economy.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Majd

Managing Partner

mark.majd@digitalassetredemption.com

312-813-3633

About DAR:

Since 2018, DAR has helped over 1,000 companies survive the crisis of ransomware or cyber extortion. Offering threat actor negotiation, curated adversary-focused intelligence, and compliant cryptocurrency payments, DAR helps its clients confidently confront cybercrime.