A New ITAD Firm eCircular Starts Up in Texas in February 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by a team that includes industry veterans, Houston, Texas-based ITAD firm eCircular was launched on Feb. 28. eCircular’s 38,000-square-foot facility has a monthly processing target of about 50,000 units. The venture will be able to fill an underserved portion of the ITAD market and help other processors as well.
The eCircular management team consists of Michael Schuler as executive vice president, Stephen Patrick as vice president, and Angel Martinez as director of commodities and procurement, all of whom have many years of experience at numerous ITAD operations.
The company’s 38,000-square-foot facility has a monthly processing target of about 50,000 units. The company anticipates material will be in and out the door within 30 days, so the facility doesn’t need a large storage area and can focus most of its real estate on processing. eCircular has nine technicians and will be growing in the next few months, aiming to reach 50 employees within a year or so.
“Technicians can typically process about 80 laptops per day,“ Schuler said. “The facility will focus on sorting and aggregating devices for downstream disposition. The company won’t be shredding or otherwise performing commodity recovery services on-site”.
Schuler added “Our real objective is to get top dollar on material that is working but might be below the cutline for most people.”
Schuler, who has worked in the e-scrap industry for decades at companies like Veterans Alliance Resourcing and HiTech Assets, said the company is well-positioned to fit a certain segment of the ITAD market. Bigger companies tend to avoid taking on jobs that are too small or outside of their areas of expertise or because the job doesn’t provide enough return for the company.
When a job makes economic sense for a large company, that bottom line is “actually getting higher and higher because of their operational costs,” Schuler said. There’s just not enough value for large companies to spend time on certain jobs. Schuler mentioned, “Generation 7, 8, and 9 servers, Chromebooks, and lower-than-4th-generation i-Series desktops and laptops.”
Schuler says, “The eCircular team feels comfortable and that it’ll be able to profitably service those types of jobs with its lean operation and its team’s industry knowledge.”
Schuler has substantial experience cultivating resale markets and feels confident that eCircular will be able to work with other ITAD operators who have less expertise in a certain field. Some ITAD operators might focus on data centers and networking equipment but lack the knowledge to move PCs.
“That’s where we could come in and be a partner to them and do it very economically,” Schuler said.
The company chose Houston partly because of the logistical advantages of locating near a shipping hub.
“We’re in a good position to be able to get top dollar for the recycled material and cut our costs because we’re at a port city,” Schuler said.
To learn more about eCircular LLC, visit https://ecircular.com/ or contact Michael Schuler at michael@ecircular.com.
Michael Schuler
The eCircular management team consists of Michael Schuler as executive vice president, Stephen Patrick as vice president, and Angel Martinez as director of commodities and procurement, all of whom have many years of experience at numerous ITAD operations.
The company’s 38,000-square-foot facility has a monthly processing target of about 50,000 units. The company anticipates material will be in and out the door within 30 days, so the facility doesn’t need a large storage area and can focus most of its real estate on processing. eCircular has nine technicians and will be growing in the next few months, aiming to reach 50 employees within a year or so.
“Technicians can typically process about 80 laptops per day,“ Schuler said. “The facility will focus on sorting and aggregating devices for downstream disposition. The company won’t be shredding or otherwise performing commodity recovery services on-site”.
Schuler added “Our real objective is to get top dollar on material that is working but might be below the cutline for most people.”
Schuler, who has worked in the e-scrap industry for decades at companies like Veterans Alliance Resourcing and HiTech Assets, said the company is well-positioned to fit a certain segment of the ITAD market. Bigger companies tend to avoid taking on jobs that are too small or outside of their areas of expertise or because the job doesn’t provide enough return for the company.
When a job makes economic sense for a large company, that bottom line is “actually getting higher and higher because of their operational costs,” Schuler said. There’s just not enough value for large companies to spend time on certain jobs. Schuler mentioned, “Generation 7, 8, and 9 servers, Chromebooks, and lower-than-4th-generation i-Series desktops and laptops.”
Schuler says, “The eCircular team feels comfortable and that it’ll be able to profitably service those types of jobs with its lean operation and its team’s industry knowledge.”
Schuler has substantial experience cultivating resale markets and feels confident that eCircular will be able to work with other ITAD operators who have less expertise in a certain field. Some ITAD operators might focus on data centers and networking equipment but lack the knowledge to move PCs.
“That’s where we could come in and be a partner to them and do it very economically,” Schuler said.
The company chose Houston partly because of the logistical advantages of locating near a shipping hub.
“We’re in a good position to be able to get top dollar for the recycled material and cut our costs because we’re at a port city,” Schuler said.
To learn more about eCircular LLC, visit https://ecircular.com/ or contact Michael Schuler at michael@ecircular.com.
Michael Schuler
eCircular LLC
michael@ecircular.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn