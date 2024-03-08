Cogdell Law Firm congratulates firm attorney Sean Teare on Democratic Primary Race for Harris County District Attorney

Cogdell Law Firm attorney and long-time prosecutor Sean Teare won this week's Democratic primary race for Harris County District Attorney over the two-time incumbent. Dan Cogdell is one of the elite 2% of attorneys admitted to the Fellow American College of Trial Lawyers and his courtroom odysseys continue to hit the silver screen by way of documentaries and the Showtime series Waco: The Aftermath. Anthony Osso, Jr. has been praised by Texas Monthly for his surgical precision in cross-examination and hailed by talk show radio host Michael Berry as part of the next generation of star lawyers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogdell Law Firm , renowned for securing groundbreaking legal victories in criminal defense, congratulates one of the firm’s attorneys, Sean Teare, for his primary race win this week as the Democratic Party candidate for District Attorney of Harris County - the most densely populated county in Texas, and third in the United States.“Sean's landslide victory over a two-term incumbent isn't just a footnote in Houston’s political scene, it's a thunderclap and resounding declaration that Harris County demands a DA with grit and a fresh pair of eyes. I wager my reputation on his commitment and ability to craft a legal system that Harris County deserves - one that’s tough on hardened criminals and compassionate toward those who need rehabilitation and guidance rather than incarceration. His service to the scales of justice has already had a profound impact on Houston and Harris County, and his vision for the future will leave an even more meaningful mark when he inevitably assumes office,” Dan Cogdell , founder, Cogdell Law Firm said.Teare's tenure at Cogdell Law Firm, which began in 2022, has been marked by a passion for justice sharpened by real-world battles.“Learning from an icon like Dan Cogdell, one of the nation’s top defense attorneys, has vastly enriched my perspective of every facet of the legal process. That being said, the experience has made me a better prosecutor going forward because you have to understand both sides of any case in order to do the right thing,” Teare said.Before joining the firm, Teare served as Division Chief of the Trial Bureau at the Harris County District Attorney's Office, directed complex cases and led a team of 42 attorneys. He also managed the Vehicular Crimes Division, making crucial legal decisions and engaging with over 200 fatal traffic investigations.“Having worked with Sean at both the DA’s office and Cogdell Law Firm, I’ve seen firsthand how his journey from Division Chief to defense lawyer has given him a 360-degree view of what’s really going in Harris County’s criminal justice system. Combine that with his gift for rallying the team, and there’s the perfect storm for real change at the Harris County DA’s Office on the horizon,” Anthony Osso, Jr. , attorney, Cogdell Law Firm said.About Cogdell Law Firm:It isn’t just a law firm; it’s the law firm of choice for people facing charges for federal white-collar and criminal offenses, state felonies, grand jury investigations, medical kickback allegations, securities fraud or criminal appeals. Dan Cogdell is one of the elite 2% of attorneys admitted to the Fellow American College of Trial Lawyers. With a track record that reads like a roster of the greatest American criminal case acquittals, his firm stands as a fortress for its clients. From defending Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Enron litigation, the Branch Davidian trial, and many others, his courtroom odysseys continue to hit the silver screen by way of documentaries and Showtime series Waco: The Aftermath.

