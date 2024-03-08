Ministry of Economy UAE and EWA launch Investment Readiness Acceleration programme to empower women-led startups in UAE
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Economy of the UAE and the European Women Association (EWA) have launched the ‘Investment Readiness Acceleration' program. An initiative that empowers women-led startups in the UAE by equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate new sectors, secure funding, and effectively communicate their vision to investors.
The program was launched during a ceremony at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, attended by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, the Ministry of Economy's Undersecretary, along with representatives and leaders from government and private sectors supporting the UAE's entrepreneurship ecosystem.
The program is a component of the Entrepreneurial Nation project initiated by the Ministry in 2021, aligning with the UAE's endeavors to advance gender equality and encourage women's involvement in diverse economic sectors. The initiative aims to inspire women to establish entrepreneurial ventures that enhance the country's economic progress.
Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh highlighted the UAE's progress in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the economy under the leadership's directives: “The new program with EWA is another step to further these efforts.”
Yulia Stark, President of the EWA European Women's Association, emphasized the importance of empowering women in economic activities to promote sustainable development: “The program aims to provide opportunities for women to create projects that contribute to sustainable economic growth in and outside the UAE.”
The EWA Accelerator is the result of a joint venture formed through the collaboration between EWA and GETVISION, an international business hub that connects startups, investors, and consultants.
Yulia Stark, co-founder of EWA, and Dariia Vasylieva, founder of GETVISION, have joined forces to support the development and promotion of women-led startups. The two organizations leverage their complementary expertise to guide early-stage women entrepreneurs by providing consultancy, best practice models, identifying and evaluating business opportunities, and accessing funds in an inclusive business environment.
YULIA STARK
