Advanced crime analysis: OSCE supports Albanian State Police analysts

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Presence in Albania provided the Albanian State Police with additional crime analysis software licences and conducted an advanced training programme in Tirana, Albania, from 26 February to 8 March 2024. Building on the previous introductory training programme held in December 2023, this initiative was tailored for 40 junior analysts from the Intelligence and Criminal Archives Directorate of the Albanian State Police.

Expanding on the fundamentals of intelligence-led policing and crime analysis, participants delved into strategic risk assessment and advanced crime analysis. This advanced programme equipped participants with specialized analytical skills critical to their roles and focused on the practical application of a wide range of analytical tools.

“This advanced training programme marks a significant milestone in the ongoing co-operation between the OSCE and the Albanian State Police,” said Neritan Nallbati, Director of the Criminal Police Department. “It not only reinforces the foundation laid by previous capacity-building efforts, but also provides the Albanian State Police with critical software tools, including i2 Analyst's Notebook licenses. These licenses will enable analysts to apply their newly acquired skills in practice, further improving operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

This multi-stage initiative aligns with the recent restructuring of the Albanian State Police Intelligence and Criminal Archives Directorate. The restructuring resulted in the creation of an information analysis sector operating at the national and local levels, consisting of junior analysts who required specialized training.

This activity is part of the OSCE extra-budgetary project "Building intelligence-led policing capacities at regional and national levels in the OSCE area", funded by Germany.