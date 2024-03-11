Slamcore Aware Brings the Power of Vision to Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)
Slamcore launches Visual Intelligence Localization solution for manually driven intralogistics vehicles at Modex
Slamcore Aware marks a significant leap forward in intralogistics management bringing the power of visual spatial awareness to almost any vehicle”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Slamcore Aware combines the power of the Slamcore SDK with industrial grade hardware
— Owen Nicholson
● Simple and quick to commission, scales with the fleet irrespective of size of facility to deliver more accurate and robust spatial data for RTLS
● Visual Spatial Intelligence identifies people and other vehicles for enhanced safety and efficiency
Today, Slamcore, a leader in visual spatial intelligence, launches Slamcore Aware. This easy to commission hardware and software solution improves the accuracy, robustness and scalability of 3D localization data for tracking intralogistics vehicles. Collecting and processing visual data, Slamcore Aware provides rich, real-time information on the exact position and orientation of manually driven vehicles. Unlike existing solutions, Slamcore Aware scales easily across large and complex, ever-changing industrial and warehouse sites.
Slamcore Aware combines the power of the Slamcore SDK with industrial grade hardware, providing an all-in-one solution for fast installation on intralogistics vehicles and seamless integration with new and existing Real Time Location Systems (RTLS). Incorporating Slamcore’s advanced AI, Slamcore Aware perceives and classifies people and other vehicles. RTLS applications can use this enhanced data to significantly improve efficiency and safety of operations.
The new product uses cutting-edge simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technologies developed for advanced autonomous robots. By bringing this advanced visual-spatial intelligence to manual vehicles, it provides robust estimation of location and orientation of important assets with centimeter-scale precision. Using stereo cameras and advanced algorithms the Slamcore Aware module automatically calculates the location of the vehicle it is fitted to and then begins to create a map of the facility as the vehicle moves around. Changes to layout, position of vehicles, goods and people are automatically noted even in highly dynamic environments.
Existing solutions require the installation of many receiver antennas across facilities to provide ‘line of sight’ connectivity. These are costly and become more expensive as facilities scale. Large and complex sites require potentially 100s of antennas to track even a handful of vehicles. Even with this expensive infrastructure, coverage is often patchy leading to unreliable, inaccurate and missing data on real-time location of vehicles, dramatically reducing the effectiveness of RTLS and intralogistics management solutions.
Slamcore Aware addresses these industry pain points. It takes an ‘inside-out’ approach that scales in line with the number of vehicles deployed, irrespective of the areas they must cover, or the complexity of internal layouts. As new vehicles are added to the fleet, an additional module can be simply fitted to each one so that every vehicle automatically and continuously determines its location wherever it is across the whole site. Visual spatial intelligence data is processed ‘at the edge’ on-board the vehicle. Position and orientation data is shared via a lightweight and flexible API for use in virtually any route planning, analytics and optimization platform. Slamcore Aware allows RTLS to adapt and scale in ever-changing, complex intralogistics environments without compromising on performance.
Commenting on the new product, Owen Nicholson, CEO of Slamcore, said: “Prospective customers tell us that they are looking for a fast-to-deploy and scalable method that will provide the location data they desperately need to optimize warehouse and factory intralogistics for speed and safety. Slamcore Aware marks a significant leap forward in intralogistics management bringing the power of visual spatial awareness to almost any vehicle in a way that is scalable and can cope with the highly dynamic and complex environments inside today’s factories and warehouses.”
Slamcore Aware is available to pre-order now. Facility operators, fleet-management and intralogistics specialists, systems integrators and other specialists in real-time location systems should get in touch with Slamcore at sales@slamcore.com or visit https://www.slamcore.com/products/slamcore-aware/ for more information.
