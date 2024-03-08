OGAWA Introduces Exclusive Massage Chairs to Commemorate Women's Month
These massage chairs aren't just about relaxation; they symbolize empowerment and rejuvenation, making them the quintessential indulgence for every woman.QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGAWA invites individuals to embrace self-care and wellness through a curated collection of massage chairs. These offerings, including the Master Drive AI Genuine Leather, Master Drive Plus 2.0 Mocha, and Master Drive Plus Maroon, extend beyond mere relaxation. They stand as symbols of empowerment and rejuvenation, making them an essential indulgence for every woman.
Master Drive AI Genuine Leather: A Symphony of Elegance and Comfort
OGAWA presents the Master Drive AI Genuine Leather massage chair, combining comfort and technology. Crafted with genuine leather, this chair offers a sophisticated touch and a personalized relaxation experience through advanced AI technology. Available this month at a discounted price of Php 439,000.00, with a 36-month installment plan of ₱12,194.44/month.
Master Drive Plus 2.0 Mocha: Unwind in Style, Enveloped in Luxury
OGAWA unveils the Master Drive Plus 2.0 Mocha, seamlessly merging a stylish mocha-colored exterior with advanced features. Beyond a chair, it offers opulent relaxation features like Massage Roller with Heat, Mood Enhancing Light Therapy, and Zero Gravity. Priced at Php 339,000.00 with a 36-month installment plan option of Php 9,416.67/month, it's an accessible luxury experience.
Master Drive Plus Maroon: Timeless Elegance, Unmatched Serenity
OGAWA introduces the Master Drive Plus Maroon, appealing to those who value classic charm. Beyond its massage capabilities, this chair serves as a functional art piece designed to complement home decor. Priced at Php 309,000.00 with a 36-month installment plan option of ₱8,583.33/month, it's a practical investment, featuring Eastern Medical Technology and Smart Acupuncture Point Detection Technology.
Treat Yourself with OGAWA: A Special Affair for Every Woman
OGAWA stands out as the preferred choice for women looking for relaxation. As an ISO certified brand, OGAWA ensures the highest quality standards. Opt for luxury today and pay later with 0% interest through the "Buy Now, Pay Later" option. Gain peace of mind with a comprehensive 2-year warranty, covering even luxurious leather upholstery. Enjoy the added benefit of FREE delivery within Metro Manila, ensuring utmost convenience for your new investment.
This Women's Month, celebrate your strength by immersing in the lap of class and well-being with OGAWA's Master Drive series. These chairs go beyond being mere furniture; they are a tribute to the essence of every woman. Discover why OGAWA is the ultimate choice for those who prioritize health, style, and the art of self-care.
Visit OGAWA branches nationwide for a FREE trial, detailed information at OGAWA’s official website, and order online. Inquiries can be sent to their Facebook page and Instagram page. Embrace prosperity, relaxation, and a healthier lifestyle with #OGAWA!
Operating at full capacity with over 30 stores nationwide, including prominent locations like One Ayala Makati, Greenhills Mall, and Shangri-La Plaza, OGAWA is your go-to destination for premium massage chairs. For stores outside Metro Manila, OGAWA is conveniently located in key areas such as SM City Bacoor, Ayala Solenad 3, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM Lanang Premier in Davao, among others.
