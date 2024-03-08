Vault Hill Appoints Maria Dervenco as Chief Operating Officer
Vault Hill's CEO, Jimi Daodu, announces Maria Dervenco's promotion to Chief Operating Officer.
Maria's contributions to Vault Hill have been invaluable. Her leadership and strategic vision have enhanced our operational efficiency and fostered a culture of innovation and excellence.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development for Vault Hill, a pioneering force in AI and immersive technology, CEO Jimi Daodu announces the promotion of Maria Dervenco to the position of Chief Operating Officer. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards revolutionising the telecommunication, healthcare, and financial services industries with their human-centric metaverse offerings, including the innovative intelligent avatars, Hillda.
— Jimi Daodu, Founder and CEO of Vault Hill
Maria Dervenco, who joined Vault Hill in October 2021 as a Project Coordinator, quickly rose through the ranks to become the Chief of Staff to the CEO and was later promoted to Operations Manager in October 2022. Her remarkable journey within the company is a testament to her unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and the significant impact she has had on the organisation's growth and success.
Under Maria's leadership, Vault Hill has experienced transformative growth. Her expertise in HR, Finance, Legal, and Product Management has been instrumental in implementing cost-saving measures and negotiating contracts that have saved the company thousands of dollars. Maria's strategic vision and operational acumen have also played a pivotal role in Vault Hill's expansion into key markets in the Middle East (UAE) and Africa (Nigeria), further solidifying the company's global presence.
In his announcement, CEO Jimi Daodu expressed his confidence in Maria's ability to steer the company towards greater heights. "Maria's extraordinary contributions to Vault Hill have been invaluable. Her leadership and strategic vision have enhanced our operational efficiency and fostered a culture of innovation and excellence at the heart of everything we do. As CEO, I am confident that Maria will continue to drive our mission forward, ensuring that Vault Hill remains at the forefront of the technological revolution."
Maria's appointment as COO reflects Vault Hill's commitment to nurturing talent and recognising exceptional contributions. Her story exemplifies how dedication, expertise, and a forward-thinking approach can lead to remarkable achievements.
About Vault Hill: Vault Hill is a technology company dedicated to innovating at the intersection of AI and immersive technology. With a focus on developing human-centric metaverse offerings, Vault Hill aims to enhance customer service experiences in telecommunication, healthcare, and mental wellness using intelligent avatars like Hillda. For more information, visit Vault Hill's website www.vaulthill.ai.
