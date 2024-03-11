BWISE Solutions Announces the Addition of Rare Coins to Its Esteemed Clientele

Rare Coins Wholesaler Logo BWISE technology empowers your organization to embrace innovation, differentiate services, and build and maintain a strong reputation. By integrating SAP Business One and WISE WMS, you can streamline your distribution operations and improve your overall e

BWISE Solutions is Growing as it Adds Another Industry Leader to its Clientele

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWISE Solutions , a leader known for its commitment to excellence in the ERP and logistics field, is proud to announce the addition of Rare Coins Wholesaler to its esteemed clientele list.Rare Coin Wholesalers is a rare-coin company that specializes in United States rare coins. Located in Laguna Beach, California, Rare Coin Wholesalers buys, sells, appraises and trades rare coins and precious metals.Founded in 2001, Rare Coin Wholesalers has transacted over $2 billion in U.S. rare coin business and is a recognized leader in acquiring, managing, and selling U.S. rare coins positioned for wealth preservation and capital growth.Quote from Rare Coins:“We believe BWISE Solutions is the best ERP provider for us. We look forward to working closely with them to implement the ERP and support us as we navigate the system and continue to add companies to the platform"- Mark, Rare Coins, Chief Financial OfficerWhy Rare Coins Chose BWISE Solutions:• An ERP Solution capable of tracking and managing the equity for investors.• WMS that can track and manage different kinds of rare collector coinage.• A built-in Robust HR/Payroll System.Quote from BWISE Solutions:"At BWISE Solutions, we are thrilled to welcome Rare Coins to our esteemed clientele. Our comprehensive business management system is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. With our ERP solution, WMS capabilities, and robust HR/payroll system, we aim to empower Rare Coins in achieving their goals and driving continued success in the rare coin market."- Mady Lessing, BWISE Solutions Marketing DirectorAbout BWISE Solutions:BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.

BWISE Solutions - What Separates us from the Competition