Longtail Technologies Announces New Partnership with Aeromexico

Longtail announces a partnership with Aeromexico. The airline will offer more routes and competitive pricing by using Longtail's intelligent pricing platform.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtail Technologies, a leader in airline technology with an intelligent, autonomous pricing platform, is excited to announce a new partnership with Aeromexico. This collaboration demonstrates further endorsement for the intelligent Longtail platform, adding to its rapidly growing portfolio of major airline clients. Longtail Technologies is helping all of these airlines to drive incremental revenues in new markets.

Adam Aly, CEO of Longtail Technologies, commented on the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Aeromexico. Our intelligent and autonomous service will be managing over 3,000 O&Ds for them, creating a wider network footprint and driving new revenue from existing flying. Aeromexico is rapidly embracing new innovation and at Longtail we’re delighted to be part of that journey.

Luis Peniche, Director of Revenue Strategy & Innovation at Aeromexico, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We’re moving quickly towards these exciting technologies as we re-invent our commercial approach. Longtail Technologies are the ideal partner as they’re able to implement their platform at speed and produce positive results straight away. The effect of this innovation will be to make more routings available at competitive prices for our customers. In Aeromexico, we continue to invest in technologies that allow us to elevate the travel experience.”

This partnership is set to revolutionize the way airlines approach pricing and network strategy, further cementing Longtail Technologies' position as a pivotal player in airline industry innovation.

**About Longtail Technologies**
Longtail Technologies, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is an innovative force in the airline industry. It offers an intelligent, autonomous pricing platform that adapts to daily industry changes, such as price updates and schedule modifications, without the need for day-to-day human intervention. The platform leverages vast amounts of data to build a comprehensive journey database, ensuring airlines are always competitively priced and visible for customer searches. The Longtail platform is actively used by major airlines such as Aeromexico, SAS, Avianca and TAP Portugal.

For more information about Longtail Technologies visit https://www.longtail.ai/ or contact simon@longtail.ai

Simon Talling-Smith
Longtail Technologies
+34 670 33 35 67
