Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete celebrate tInternational Women's Day, 8 Mar

In line with the United Nations theme: "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress", Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, and Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete will join the global community to celebrate this year's International Women's Day on 8 March 2024.

This year's strategic focus resonates with the endeavours and commitment of our government to ensure women play an active role in all sectors of the economy.

Delivering her closing remarks at the 2023 Human Settlements Women Indaba and Exhibition held in Kimberly, Northern Cape, Minister Kubayi announced the re- convergence of women in the sector on International Women's Day for the Department to report back on the work to implement resolutions of the Indaba, amongst them the enforcement of the 40% set aside for women-owned enterprises and overall meaningful economic participation of women in the human settlements sector.

Women's empowerment in the sector has gone a long way to help the government deliver on its mission to improve the quality of household life. The participants on the day will further seek to reflect on and celebrate the achievements and contributions of South African women in the Human Settlements Sector, with a specific focus on the entire sector value chain aimed at redressing women's economic exclusion.

Women in the built environment will attend the International Women's Day commemoration with other representatives from global women's organisations, who will also share their experiences of their 30-year journey towards women's economic empowerment.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 08 March 2024

Venue: East London International Convention Centre - Esplanade, 22 Esplanade St, Quigney, East London

Time: 09h00



NB: For media confirmations and transport arrangements, contact: Phiwokuhle Soga on 076 804 4292 I PhiwokuhleS@ecdhs.gov.za OR Teboho Montse on 082 886 6721 I Teboho.montse@dhs.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 064 754 8426

E-mail: Hlengiwe.Nhlabathi@dhs.gov.za

Head of Communications Nozipho Zulu

Cell: 078 457 9376

E-mail: Nozipho.Zulu@dhs.gov.za

