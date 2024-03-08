Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma commemorates International Women’s Day, 8 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will give a keynote note address at the International Women's Day (IWD) commemoration event on 08th March 2024 at DIRCO Conference Center Number 2 in Tshwane.

The 2024 International Women's Day is commemorated under the theme: ‘’ COUNT HER IN: INVEST IN WOMEN, ACCELERATE PROGRESS’’ focusing on the Social, Economic, Cultural, and Political Achievements of Women. Given the historical legacies, the theme calls for building economies around restorative principles whilst supporting women in their choices for skilling and empowerment.

Minister Dlamini Zuma will be joined by the Minister of Defense and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise; Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr N Pandor; UN Women Representative for Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa, Ms Aletta Miller and Deputy Ambassador of the European Union, Mr Fulgencio Garrido Ruiz.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday 08 March 2024.

Time: 10:00-13:00

Venue: DIRCO Conference Center Number 2

Enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala: Director Communications

Cell: 076 085 2966

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Ms Lorraine Shabangu: Media Liason Officer

Cell: 066 080 6226

E-mail: Lorraine.shabangu@dwypd.gov.za