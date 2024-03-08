Trade, Industry and Competition hosts second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, 20 Mar

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), will host the second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference at the Sandton International Convention Centre on 20 March 2024.

The event will comprise a day-long conference that will provide a platform for an exchange of ideas, knowledge and information on the achievements of the Black Industrialists Programme since its inception in 2015, as well as challenges and opportunities presented by the programme.

There will also be an exhibition that will showcase proudly South African products manufactured by Black Industrialists, and an awards ceremony that will recognise and reward Black Industrialists that have contributed significantly in the country’s industrialisation, job creation, poverty alleviation, innovation and transformation efforts.

More than 1 300 delegates, including 800 black firms, 73 panellists and speakers, 139 exhibitors, nine buyers from the country’s biggest retailers, and seven ministers participated in the inaugural event that took place in Sandton in July 2022.

The objective of the Black Industrialists Programme is to increase the participation of black South Africans in the ownership and control of productive enterprises in key sectors and value chains of the country’s economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa graced the inaugural event that took place in Sandton in 2022 with his presence. He officially opened the conference and later handed certificates to ten deserving and distinguished Black Industrialists who romped home with awards in various categories. In his keynote address, President Ramaphosa described the conference as “an opportunity to reflect on progress in advancing redress and equity in the South African economy.”

Members of the media who are interested in covering the event are requested to complete their details in the attached accreditation form, and submit it to Mamosa Dikeledi via email at MDikeledi@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp on 066 301 9875, before close of business on Friday, 1 March 2024.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele - Director: Media Relations

Mobile: 079 5083 457

WhatsApp: 074 299 8512

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

