Swachhata Green Leaf Rating in Kaziranga - 7th March 2024 - Conferred 3 Leaf Status to Jungleciti House, Kaziranga
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Arfat A Rahman, Director of Jungleciti Hospitality India (P) Ltd. received the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating for Jungleciti House, Kaziranga from Simi Karan, IAS Sub-Divisional Officer in the presence of Dr. P Uday Praveen, IAS Deputy Commissioner Golaghat at Forest Convention Center Kohora Kaziranga on 7th March 2023. Conferred 3 - Leaf Rating to Jungleciti House, Kaziranga.
The initiatives taken by Jungleciti Kaziranga towards Swachhata are – Use of Glass Water Bottles in the In-House Restaurant and Guests Rooms, Segregation of Grey Water and Black Water, Segregation of Compostable Waste, Plastic Waste and Safe Removal of Sanitary waste using separate Bins, Creation of In-Setu preparation of Vermi Compost using Wet Waste for Tea Gardening and Kitchen Gardening, Use of Bamboo Made – Cutlery and Bio-Degradable Purcel boxes for Take Aways, Display of Visual Awareness Programs among the Tourists and other measures. Jungleciti operates with very less Carbon Footprints, Plastic Free Environment.
Jungleciti Hospitality India Private Limited is a company owned by local people of Kaziranga. Jungleciti is the leading name in Tourism Sector they started resort operation in Kaziranga since 2017. Jungleciti Hospitality in India facilitates Inbound Tourism in India. They have their global customer base. Customers from the United States, America, Europe, Australia, China and others. Guests Satisfaction is the core value of the company. They have unique customer service operation through different platforms - Emails, Official Website and Official WhatsApp. Customers Service is provided at ease. They provide Jungle Safari, Wildlife Safari in Kaziranga National Park, India.
The Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri. Narender Modi Ji will visit Kaziranga National Park, India on 8th March 2024, it is the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narender Modi Ji to make Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachhata Green Leaf Rating for the Hospitality Sector in India. The Kaziranga National Park, Director Sonali Ghosh, IFS has made efforts consulting with the Hospitality Units from time to time and understand the needs of the Hospitality Providers / Hotels / Resorts / Homestays in Kaziranga and provide valuable inputs for the Swachh Green Leaf Rating implementation in Kaziranga.
About Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System
The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India with the Ministry of Tourism launched Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System to boost Safe Sanitation, Hygiene and Standards in Tourism Facilities.
On 22nd February, Mrs. Vini Mahajan, Secretary Ministry of Jal Shakti visited Kaziranga National Park, India along with Kaliash Karthik, Secretary PHED Assam along with Senior Officials from Ministry of Tourism and District Commissioner along with Officers of the Sub-Divisions covering Kaziranga area.
The first roll out of Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System in the Northeast is from Kaziranga National Park, India which is the World Heritage Site and most popular destinations of Northeast India.
On 7th March, 2024 the District Administration have conferred 5 Leaf, 3 Leaf and 1 Leaf ratings to 11 Nos of Hotels / Resorts / Homestays of Kaziranga Area. The ratings are based on the physical verification by Team of Officers from Office of the District Commissioner , PHED and Assam Tourism inspection, marking and compliance by Hospitality Units as per the guidelines of the Swachaata Green Leaf Rating System.
Official Website of Jungleciti Kaziranga, India : https://jungleciti.com/
Arfat Rahman
Arfat Rahman
