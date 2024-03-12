Digital identity Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital identity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $54.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Digital identity Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital identity market size is predicted to reach $54.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.

The growth in the digital identity market is due to an increase in instances of identity-related fraud and data breaches. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital identity market share. Major players in the digital identity market include NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Samsung SDS, Telus Corporation, Okta Inc., RSA Security LLC, Ping Identity Corporation, GB Group PLC.

Digital identity Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Type: Single-factor Authentication, Multi-factor Authentication

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Vertical: BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and ITeS, Telecommunications, Energy and Utilities, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global digital identity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The digital identity refers to a set of digital qualities and credentials that are validated in the digital realm, analogous to a person's real-world identity. It is used for various purposes such as a unique identity number, social security number, immunization code, name, location, date of birth, citizenship, biometrics, and others. It has a high level of accuracy and compliance, as well as minimal operational costs, a better client experience, and improved security.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital identity Market Characteristics

3. Digital identity Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital identity Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital identity Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital identity Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital identity Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

