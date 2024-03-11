Global Digital Video Advertising Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digital Video Advertising Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The digital video advertising market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $339.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital video advertising market size is predicted to reach $339.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%.

The growth in the digital video advertising market is due to Increased digital media usage. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital video advertising market share. Major players in the digital video advertising market include Google LLC, Verizon Media, Comcast, Meta Platforms Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., Amazon Advertising, LinkedIn Corporation.

Digital Video Advertising Market Segments

• By Advertisement Type: Linear Video Ad, Nonlinear Video Ad, In Stream Video Ad, Out Stream Video Ad, Other Advertisement Types

• By Platform: Desktops, Mobile Devices, Tablets, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles, Bill Boards, Other Platforms

• By End-User: Retail And E-Commerce, Automotive, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Consumer Goods And Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Government, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global digital video advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7483&type=smp

Digital video advertising refers to a marketing tactic that entails using a brief, educational film to advertise a product before, during, or after the main video. It is a process by which brands present promotional content to millions of viewers. Digital video advertising is used for advertising that increases sales volume, generates buzz, and presents information succinctly and engagingly.

Read More On The Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-video-advertising-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Video Advertising Market Characteristics

3. Digital Video Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Video Advertising Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Video Advertising Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Video Advertising Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Video Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

