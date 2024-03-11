Algorithmic Trading Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Algorithmic Trading Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Algorithmic Trading Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the algorithmic trading market size is predicted to reach $33.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.
The growth in the algorithmic trading market is due to increasing Internet penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest algorithmic trading market share. Major players in the algorithmic trading market include Virtu Financial Inc., IG Group Holdings PLC, FXCM Group, London Stock Exchange Group PLC, Trade Station, Software AG.
Algorithmic Trading Market Segments
• By Type: Foreign Exchange (FOREX), Stock Markets, Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Bonds, Other Types
• By Component: Solution, Services
• By Function: Programming, Debugging, Data Extraction, Back-Testing And Optimization, Risk Management
• By Type Of Traders: Institutional Investors, Retail Investor, Long-Term Trading, Short-Term Traders
• By Geography: The global algorithmic trading market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Algorithmic trading is a technique that uses scripted computer codes and algorithms to open and close transactions under predefined rules that are programmed into a computer system. It reduces transaction costs and avoids significant price changes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Algorithmic Trading Market Characteristics
3. Algorithmic Trading Market Trends And Strategies
4. Algorithmic Trading Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Algorithmic Trading Market Size And Growth
……
27. Algorithmic Trading Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Algorithmic Trading Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
