Aluminum Extrusion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aluminum Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 11, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Aluminum Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aluminum extrusion market size is predicted to reach $113.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The growth in the aluminum extrusion market is due to the increase in the construction of green buildings is one of the key factor. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest aluminum extrusion market share. Major players in the aluminum extrusion market include Norsk Hydro ASA, UACJ Corporation, Constellium N. V., Kaiser Aluminum, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tredegar Corp. (Bonnell Aluminum, Co., Ltd.).

Aluminum Extrusion Market Segments

By Product Type: Mill Finished, Anodized, Powder Coated

By Alloy Type: 1000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 4000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy, 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

By End-Use: Building And Construction, Transportation, Machinery And Equipment, Consumer Durables, Electrical, Other End-Uses

By Geography: The global aluminum extrusion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aluminum extrusion refers to a procedure that involves pressing aluminum alloy material through a die with a particular cross-sectional profile. It is used to transform aluminum alloy into objects for a wide range of uses. Aluminum’s malleability makes it easy to mill and cast and because it has one-third the density and stiffness of steel, the resulting products are solid and stable compared to other metals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aluminum Extrusion Market Characteristics

3. Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aluminum Extrusion Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aluminum Extrusion Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aluminum Extrusion Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aluminum Extrusion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

