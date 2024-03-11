Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market size is predicted to reach $52.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is due to the increase in the adoption of precision medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in healthcare market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include IBM Watson Health, Nuance Communications, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, XtalPi, Benevolent AI.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segments

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Algorithm: Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing

By Application: Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis

By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Patients

By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in healthcare refers to the use of machine learning and cognitive algorithms for treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI is applied in various healthcare practices, such as medical diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, pain management, and improving patient outcomes.

Vegan Protein Powder Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027