Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market size is predicted to reach $52.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%.
The growth in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is due to the increase in the adoption of precision medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in healthcare market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include IBM Watson Health, Nuance Communications, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Concreto HealthAI, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, XtalPi, Benevolent AI.
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segments
By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services
By Algorithm: Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing
By Application: Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis
By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Patients
By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
AI in healthcare refers to the use of machine learning and cognitive algorithms for treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI is applied in various healthcare practices, such as medical diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, pain management, and improving patient outcomes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size And Growth
……
27. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
