Leading Ecommerce Amazon Brand Industrial Puppy Acquired in Strategic Transaction Backed By Website Closers
Industrial Puppy was founded with a mission to provide working dog with the tools they need to support their canine companions. Our products have consistently been among the top sellers on Amazon”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Puppy, a rising ecommerce company specializing in high-quality working dog training equipment, proudly announces its acquisition in a strategic deal facilitated by Website Closers. With nearly a decade of industry leadership, Industrial Puppy has set the standard for excellence in the working dog space, offering top-tier harnesses, patches, and leashes at affordable prices.
— Lisa Harrington
Website Closers, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, spearheaded the milestone deal. Since its inception, Industrial Puppy has been committed to providing consumers with access to premium-quality working dog gear that combines functionality, durability, and affordability. From service dogs to therapy dogs, law enforcement canines to military working dogs, Industrial Puppy's products have earned a reputation for excellence and reliability.
Lisa Harrington, the founder of Industrial Puppy, reflects on the company's journey, stating, "Industrial Puppy was founded with a mission to provide working dog handlers and owners with the tools they need to support their canine companions. Our products have consistently been among the top sellers on Amazon, a testament to their quality and the trust our customers place in us."
The acquisition of Industrial Puppy represents a significant milestone in the company's evolution and underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With a focus on expanding its product offerings and enhancing its ecommerce platform, Industrial Puppy remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of working dog handlers and enthusiasts worldwide.
"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Industrial Puppy," remarked Tom Howard, the experienced broker from the Cornerstone Team at Website Closers who facilitated the successful transaction. "Their unwavering dedication to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to support their continued growth and success."
As Industrial Puppy embarks on this new chapter, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide working dog handlers with the highest quality equipment and exceptional service. The acquisition represents a testament to Industrial Puppy's commitment to excellence and innovation in the working dog industry.
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
