US-Based World Baseball Network Expands Global Coverage with New Website
First Component in Omni-Channel Strategy to Promote Baseball Around the World
There’s a lot of innovation happening globally within the game, which will inevitably impact baseball in the United States and Major League Baseball.”ELMSFORD, NY, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, World Baseball network announced the launch of its newly designed website, WorldBaseball.com. The website features a fresh look, user-friendly navigation, and informative content to help visitors interact with baseball around the world, including scores, live game coverage, schedules, standings, recaps, transactions and analysis. Users can interact with games happening around the world, including during the MLB offseason, when other global leagues and tournaments start their games.
— Leif Skodnick, Editor in Chief, World Baseball Network
“Baseball is a global sport, and the game is growing around the world,” declared Leif Skodnick, World Baseball Network’s Editor in Chief. “I just returned from Osaka for the CARNEXT Samurai Japan Series, where a Team of European All-Stars faced off against world No. 1 Japan. More nations are represented on Major League Baseball rosters that ever before, and professional leagues outside the United States continue to improve in quality of play, and often do so by signing players who appeared in Major League Baseball and want to continue playing for a living. There’s a lot of innovation happening globally within the game, which will inevitably impact baseball in the United States and Major League Baseball."
WorldBaseball.com covers leagues, teams and countries including:
• USA: Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), NCAA and independent leagues, including the American Association, Atlantic League, Can-Am League, Frontier League and Pioneer League
• Americas: Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Savador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and championship tournaments like the Serie del Caribe
• Asia: South Korea and Japan
• East Asia and Middle East: Baseball United
• Europe: Germany and Italy
• Oceana: Australia
"World Baseball Network engages fans about baseball, around the world, in real-time," stated Paul Calento, publisher. "By aligning with other media entities and often the leagues themselves, World Baseball Network provides a scalable platform driving awareness, attendance and enhanced online viewership. We focus on the fastest growing portion of the baseball universe, world baseball afficionados, and today’s announcement reflects this commitment and vision.”
About World Baseball Network
World Baseball Network (WBN) is building the largest and most diverse ecosystem for baseball fans, leagues, teams, players, as well as the sponsors looking to connect with them. Founded in 2022 by baseball visionary and chief correspondent, Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies areas of innovation revolutionizing baseball across the globe, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, Caribbean, WBC and WBSC. "Baseball Without Borders" coverage focuses on the fastest growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN deploys an omni-media strategy encompassing 360 degrees of modern baseball fandom and engagement, utilizing website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow World Baseball Network at http://WorldBaseball.com, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.
