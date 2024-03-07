RSVGPF police youth clubs Interclub-netball finals March 10

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Police Youth Clubs (PYC) 2023 Interclub-Netball Competition Finals will kick-off on Sunday 10th March 2024 from 3:00 p.m. at the Nutricia Hard Court, New Montrose.

The first match will be the third-place play-off between the Chateaubelair and Stubbs-Diamonds Youth Clubs. The championship match will be played between Owia and Fancy Police Youth Clubs.

Following the games, there will be an official closing and prize-giving ceremony. Brief remarks will be delivered by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Sports Officer, Mr. Trevor Bailey, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons – Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, Ms. Natasha Baptiste, President of the SVG Netball Association and Mr. Marvin Fraser, National Sports Council Facilities Manager.