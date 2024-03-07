Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,435 in the last 365 days.

RSVGPF police youth clubs Interclub-netball finals March 10

64

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Police Youth Clubs (PYC) 2023 Interclub-Netball Competition Finals will kick-off on Sunday 10th March 2024 from 3:00 p.m. at the Nutricia Hard Court, New Montrose.

The first match will be the third-place play-off between the Chateaubelair and Stubbs-Diamonds Youth Clubs. The championship match will be played between Owia and Fancy Police Youth Clubs.

Following the games, there will be an official closing and prize-giving ceremony. Brief remarks will be delivered by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Sports Officer, Mr. Trevor Bailey, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons – Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, Ms. Natasha Baptiste, President of the SVG Netball Association and Mr. Marvin Fraser, National Sports Council Facilities Manager.

You just read:

RSVGPF police youth clubs Interclub-netball finals March 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more