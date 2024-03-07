CDT Joins Others in Letter Opposing the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) has joined the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), and Fight for the Future calling on the House Energy and Commerce Committee to oppose H.R. 7521, the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” because it would violate the First Amendment rights of Americans across the country who rely on TikTok for information, communication, advocacy, and entertainment.

This bill would functionally ban the distribution of TikTok in the United States, and would grant the President broad new powers to ban other social media platforms based on their country of origin.

Read the full letter here.