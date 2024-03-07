Webinar: I Have Trust Issues with My Data, Can I Really Change That?

Download the slides here >>

This webinar is sponsored by:

About the Webinar

Data is becoming increasingly important for both decision-making and use by artificial intelligence models. According to the Data Integrity Trends Survey 2023, only 46% of people trust their data for decision making and of those who struggle to trust their data, 70% say data quality is their biggest issue.

What does data quality mean to you? There are many aspects to having high quality data and it can mean different things based on the context. Join this webinar to learn how to improve the quality of your data so that you can trust both your data and the decisions that rely on it, including:

How customers applied a variety of data quality approaches to ensure they can trust their data

The most common categories of customer use cases that require improved data quality including data at rest and in motion.

Modern approaches to improve data quality at scale using automated processes leveraging artificial intelligence such as anomaly detection and system suggestions so you can learn to trust your own data

How a data governance framework will accelerate your data quality improvement efforts

About the Speaker

Julie Skeen

Senior Product Marketing Manager, Precisely

Julie Skeen is a Sr. Product Marketing Manager with Precisely. She has over 25 years of experience working on solutions for customers in data-intensive industries. She focuses on understanding customer needs and ensuring Precisely’s data quality and data observability solutions are aligned with those needs.

Paul Rasmussen

Principal Product Manager, Precisely

As a Product Manager at Precisely, Paul is passionate about helping companies tackle their data challenges by focusing on data integrity, analytics, governance and DataOps. After receiving his Bachelor of Management Information Systems at the University of Texas at San Antonio, he accumulated extensive years of experience in the engineering, consulting and product management industries, leading to his strong technical background and business acumen.