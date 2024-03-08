American Marketing Association Phoenix Chapter Announces 22nd Annual Spectrum Awards
Spectrum Awards: Spotlighting the brilliance of Arizona's marketing achievements at the esteemed Phoenix Art Museum.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Phoenix Chapter is proud to announce the 22nd Annual Spectrum Awards, themed "Kaleidoscope of Marketing," to honor and celebrate the most innovative brand builders and marketing minds across Arizona. Scheduled for May 14, 2024 at the Phoenix Art Museum, the evening will highlight the creativity, strategy and impact of Arizona's brightest marketing professionals.
Notable Quotes
"The 2024 Spectrum Awards, themed 'Kaleidoscope of Marketing,' is set to illuminate the vast and often overlooked creative brilliance and strategic talent across Arizona. It's more than a competition; it's a celebration of our collective achievements and the boundless potential within our local marketing community."
– Ryan Katz, President-Elect, AMA Phoenix
Past sponsor, Ideas Collide, on the importance of the awards and recognition in the marketing community:
"Creating compelling and impactful work is at the heart of what we do at Ideas Collide. Our success is a testament to the collaborative synergy between our talented team and our valued client partners. Sharing these wins with our clients demonstrates our commitment to them and reflects our core values of customer love and team love."
– Matthew Clyde, President + Founder, Ideas Collide.
Key Highlights:
1. A Tradition of Excellence and Innovation: For more than two decades, the Spectrum Awards have recognized excellence in marketing.
2. Recognizing Arizona Professionals: Setting a standard for achievement and showcasing the inspiring work of marketers, the Spectrum Awards recognize the contributions to the industry.
3. Networking: Before the awards ceremony, attendees will have the chance to connect over drinks and dinner, offering an unparalleled networking environment.
4. Thought Leadership: This gathering provides a platform for engagement with event sponsors and industry leaders to discuss challenges and opportunities within the marketing landscape.
Submissions Are Open
AMA Phoenix is currently accepting submissions for 40 award categories, including three brand new categories specifically celebrating the integration of AI in marketing. Marketers are invited to submit their most compelling work for consideration by March 29, 2024, within the Entries Submission Portal.
Event Details:
● Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
● Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
● Venue: Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
● Registration: Tickets are available until May 3, 2024. No tickets will be sold at the door. To attend, register at Eventbrite.
For more information about the event, please visit the AMA Phoenix Spectrum Awards page.
About AMA Phoenix
American Marketing Association, Phoenix, established in 1959, is Arizona’s comprehensive resource for marketing knowledge and networking. Its mission is to provide marketers with the tools, connections and professional development they need to realize competitive advantage in their careers.
Media Contacts:
● Trevor Stasik, Spectrum Awards Chair, trevor.stasik@amaphoenix.org
● Chris Pace, AMA Phoenix President, christopher.pace@amaphoenix.org
Trevor Stasik
American Marketing Association, Phoenix
trevor.stasik@amaphoenix.org
