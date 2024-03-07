Community-Led, Community-Centered: CalEPA Announces First Recipients of Environmental Justice Action Grants

The Environmental Justice Action Grants support the incredible work awardees already do to protect public health, build resilience and emergency preparedness, increase community participation in environmental decision-making, and support enforcement of state and federal environmental laws.

You can view all grant recipients’ projects on the EJ Action Grants projects webpage.

As the nation’s largest environmental protection agency, CalEPA, along with our six boards, departments and offices, plays a critical role in making the right to clean air, water and land a reality for all Californians. To do this, we must center environmental justice and equity in our investments, programs and regulations. This includes leveraging the creativity and expertise of those working directly in communities to solve our toughest challenges.

Applications for the next round of Environmental Justice Action Grants will open in late 2024.

Stay tuned for future posts taking a closer look at individual projects and the communities they serve.