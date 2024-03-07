Dave Creek Media Ranks No. 209 in Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southeast Region
CONWAY, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Creek Media, a leading marketing agency dedicated to fueling growth for clients and team members, proudly announces its placement as No. 209 on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region, which includes the states of South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. This recognition, based on Dave Creek Media’s 61% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022, highlights Dave Creek Media's commitment to excellence and innovation in the marketing sphere.
The Inc. Regionals list ranks companies according to their remarkable revenue growth over a two-year period, representing a diverse array of industries. To qualify for inclusion, companies must meet rigorous criteria, including being founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, having a U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit status, and demonstrating substantial revenue figures of at least $100,000 for 2020 and $1 million for 2022. Each honoree undergoes a meticulous editorial review by Inc. Magazine.
In addition, companies recognized by Inc. Regionals are considered “the fastest-growing privately held companies” in their corresponding region. According to Inc., “these firms also tend to be the biggest job creators in America.”
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region," said Glenn Crockett, CEO & co-founder of Dave Creek Media. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients. At Dave Creek Media, we remain committed to delivering exceptional results and driving growth for our clients and team members through our strategic marketing solutions."
Dave Creek Media distinguishes itself with its Connected Marketing Architecture approach to marketing, allowing it to stand out from traditional agencies. The agency bridges the gap between customer needs and the solutions businesses provide by captivating an ideal audience, motivating them to engage with the brand, and activating them to become clients, members, patients, or customers.
"When you stay head-down focused on helping other businesses grow, it’s refreshing to look up and see how far we’ve come," said Jakob Michaelis, CSO of Dave Creek Media. "We are excited about the future as we stay committed to empowering our clients and team members with the strategies and tools they need to thrive."
For more information about Dave Creek Media, please visit www.davecreekmedia.com or contact Glenn Crockett at glenn@davecreekmedia.com.
Glenn Crockett
The Inc. Regionals list ranks companies according to their remarkable revenue growth over a two-year period, representing a diverse array of industries. To qualify for inclusion, companies must meet rigorous criteria, including being founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, having a U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit status, and demonstrating substantial revenue figures of at least $100,000 for 2020 and $1 million for 2022. Each honoree undergoes a meticulous editorial review by Inc. Magazine.
In addition, companies recognized by Inc. Regionals are considered “the fastest-growing privately held companies” in their corresponding region. According to Inc., “these firms also tend to be the biggest job creators in America.”
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast region," said Glenn Crockett, CEO & co-founder of Dave Creek Media. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients. At Dave Creek Media, we remain committed to delivering exceptional results and driving growth for our clients and team members through our strategic marketing solutions."
Dave Creek Media distinguishes itself with its Connected Marketing Architecture approach to marketing, allowing it to stand out from traditional agencies. The agency bridges the gap between customer needs and the solutions businesses provide by captivating an ideal audience, motivating them to engage with the brand, and activating them to become clients, members, patients, or customers.
"When you stay head-down focused on helping other businesses grow, it’s refreshing to look up and see how far we’ve come," said Jakob Michaelis, CSO of Dave Creek Media. "We are excited about the future as we stay committed to empowering our clients and team members with the strategies and tools they need to thrive."
For more information about Dave Creek Media, please visit www.davecreekmedia.com or contact Glenn Crockett at glenn@davecreekmedia.com.
Glenn Crockett
Dave Creek Media
+1 501-499-9610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram