TCEQ Announces 2024 Texas Environmental Excellence Award Winners

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality proudly presents the winners of the 2024 Governor’s Texas Environmental Excellence Awards. These annual awards help inspire others to take steps to become better environmental stewards in their communities.

The selected winners have implemented innovative projects geared toward environmental sustainability, preventing pollution, and protecting our great state. TCEQ will recognize this year’s winners and finalists at the annual awards banquet in Austin on May 15. TCEQ applauds the creativity and resourcefulness of this year’s complete list of TEEA winners:

Civic/Community: Keep San Angelo Beautiful, San Angelo — Tires-To-Go

Education: Keep Irving Beautiful Irving — KIB Environmental Education

Environmental Educator of the Year: Venessa Wallace, Peet Junior High, Conroe — Wildlife Management Teacher

Innovative Operations/Management: Parkland Health, Dallas — Holistic Energy Management Framework

Individual: Don and Penny Johnson, Missouri City — Lifetime Environmental Education Efforts

Pollution Prevention: Port of Houston, Houston — Port of Houston’s Carbon Neutrality, Electrification, and Sustainability Work

Technical/Technology: Trinity River Authority of Texas – Information Technology, Arlington — Digital Twin

Water Conservation: Tarrant Regional Water District, Fort Worth — Learn and Grow Program

Youth: Ella Elkins, San Angelo — Plastic Recycling Project

Since 1993, the Texas Environmental Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes environmental preservation and protection achievements. The TEEA program has honored more than 250 successful environmental projects and activities. TCEQ would like to congratulate this year’s winners and finalists. The full list can be found at www.TEEA.org .