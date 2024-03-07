Project W: The Emerging Food Brands Lab Returns to Support Women Founders in the Food + Beverage Space

The food and beverage industry is known for being dynamic, innovative, and ready to embrace emerging companies of all shapes and sizes. We are thrilled to announce the return of our signature program for women founders in the food and beverage sector, the Emerging Food Brands Lab (EFBLab) accelerator. Developed by Project W in collaboration with DWT's Food + Beverage practice, this multi-week, hybrid program is designed to help women founders take their brands to the next level through workshops dedicated to scaling production, optimizing distribution networks, raising capital and more.

Founded in 2016, Project W continues to create opportunities for women founders; providing accelerator programs, community groups for women professionals and partnering with like-minded organizations. Having accelerated over 200 companies founded by women,

Project W provides early-stage companies from various industries the essential tools, resources, and connections they need to get from seed to Series A.

The Emerging Food Brands Lab fosters innovation and growth for emerging food brand startups. It provides founders with the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, gain insights into the market, and develop strategies to scale their businesses.

In 2021, the first iteration of the EFBLab was a resounding success, with several founders attributing their growth to the insights and guidance they received. Hailey Swartz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Actual Veggies, said, "The Emerging Food Brands Lab was a great program to meet other founders dealing with the same opportunities and challenges as I was. I still talk to the women in the cohort, and it is great to have the shared experience and ongoing support. The mentors available from the program were super helpful and always open to sharing advice and further connections."

The Lab workshops are led by leaders of the DWT Food + Beverage practice, who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. "We are excited to be bringing back the Emerging Food Brands Lab this spring," said Meghan Moran, Partner at DWT in Portland and member of the firm's Food + Beverage practice. "We look forward to the opportunity to leverage the strength and expertise of our practice to help support the women leading companies in our sector, and we are thrilled to be working with clients and industry experts to help these founders get the support they need to take their company to the next level."

The Lab is not just about business growth; it's about building a community. It's about fostering relationships between founders, investors, and executives. It's about creating a space where ideas can flourish and innovation can thrive.

As we look forward to the return of the Emerging Food Brands Lab, we are excited about the potential it holds. We are eager to see the innovative brands that will emerge, the relationships that will be formed, and the growth that will be achieved.

In the words of another 2024 program leader, Shelly Malik, "The Emerging Food Brands Lab creates a valuable network for female founders in the food and beverage industry. The program teaches participants skills and information to raise capital, grow their brands, and expand their product lines."

We invite all founders, investors, and executives to join us in this journey of innovation and growth. Let's shape the future of food and beverage together.

Applications for the Emerging Food Brands Labs are open until March 22nd.