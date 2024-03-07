As a part of ongoing efforts to improve safety on Highway 5 North, the Province is moving forward with a project to build a dedicated Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement (CVSE) pullout south of Barriere.

Increasing traffic volume on the Highway 5 North corridor requires more commercial vehicle inspections. A contract has been awarded to Civil North Consulting Ltd. for $2.2 million to build a CVSE inspection pullout 12 kilometres south of Barriere for southbound travel. Construction begins in spring 2024 and is scheduled to be complete by fall 2024.

In addition to the pullout construction on Highway 5 North, the Province is also launching a new average-speed data-collection system for research purposes between Kamloops and Avola. Speed data will be collected with cameras that will calculate the average speed of vehicles travelling between two distant points along the highway. The project will provide accurate information about vehicle speeds along the highway and help inform future decisions to further improve safety. The cameras will be used only for ministry data gathering and not speed enforcement, which is the responsibility of police. The cameras are expected to be installed in spring 2024.

These initiatives highlight the Province’s dedication to the safety and well-being of all travellers on Highway 5 North. By investing in infrastructure improvements and innovative technologies, the Province is working to create safer roadways for all British Columbians.

For more information on average-speed over distance technology, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/vehicle-safety-enforcement/information-education/average-speed-over-distance-technology