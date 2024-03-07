Legislation will enable community, economic development in Haida Gwaii

CANADA, March 7 - The Province will enable the transfer of approximately $60 million from a legacy trust to the Gwaii Trust Society for the benefit of the broader Haida Gwaii community.

“As a rural and remote community, the people of Haida Gwaii should be able to access and use this fund in a forward-looking way that addresses their unique needs,” said Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Forests. “The transfer is long overdue, and I’m glad that this bill will finally help that become a reality. The Gwaii Trust Society funds and supports projects that contribute to the well-being of the Haida Gwaii community, and builds a more diverse, sustainable economy for the long term.”

The legacy trust has ties to the establishment of the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve on Haida Gwaii, with contributions from both the provincial and federal governments in the late 1980s. However, the economy of Haida Gwaii has changed substantially since the 1980s. This fund will support broader projects beyond forestry and tourism, creating new local jobs for nearly 5,000 people.

“A heartfelt thank you to all who dedicated their efforts over the years, and profound gratitude to the resilient residents of Haida Gwaii,” said Huux̱ Percy Crosby, chair, Gwaii Trust Society. “These efforts will not only give us access to critical funds, but also bring economic growth and job opportunities for the people of Haida Gwaii in perpetuity. Hawaa (thank you).”

If passed by the legislature, Bill 8 - the Athlii Gwaii legacy trust (winding up) act will enable the transfer of the trust property to the Gwaii Trust Society. It follows through on commitments made to the Gwaii Trust Society, Council of the Haida Nation and the residents of Haida Gwaii. This bill reflects the work of the Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust Working Group, a tripartite undertaking by the Province, the Gwaii Trust Society and the Government of Canada.

The Gwaii Trust Society’s board of directors is comprised of residents of Haida Gwaii nominated by the community. The society plans to use the new fund to support environmental restoration, renewable energy and economic diversification projects.

Quotes:

Steven Guilbeault, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada –

“The unique landscapes of temperate rainforest, islands and tidal pools that are home to many species of plants and animals make Haida Gwaii an important ecological and cultural area. I commend the Government of British Columbia on this funding transfer to the people of Haida Gwaii, as well as their continued collaboration with the Gwaii Trust Society and the Government of Canada in supporting nature conservation, the fight against climate change, and job creation in the community.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“This is great news for the residents of Haida Gwaii. The transfer of funding from the Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust to the Gwaii Trust Society will enable communities on Haida Gwaii to create opportunities for themselves in a way that best makes sense from the community perspective. Having worked with many people in Haida Gwaii and in government to access these funds, I’m relieved that our government is finally able to deliver on this commitment made many years ago.”

Learn More:

Gwaii Trust Society: https://gwaiitrust.com/

Athlii Gwaii Legacy Trust: http://www.aglt.ca/

For more information about B.C. legislation, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/Legislation