CANADA, March 7 - from Infrastructure Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2024/03/prince-rupert-receives-funding-to-help-upgrade-water-system-and-improve-sewer-line.html

The port city of Prince Rupert is getting critical upgrades to its aging water distribution system and sewer line after a federal investment of $77.2 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

Announced by Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada and Mayor Herb Pond, this project will address critical concerns with the City’s water distribution infrastructure, increase its resilience to seismic events, and modernize its century-old sewage pipes.

Federal funding will support the modernization of the water and wastewater infrastructure to increase the City’s resilience to natural hazards and their impact. Once completed, it will also help secure the water supply and sewer pipe systems to protect community members’ livelihoods, essential services, and local businesses, and minimize disruptions to the flow of global trade and supply chains through the Port of Prince Rupert. Home to Canada’s third largest port, Prince Rupert is a gateway to Asia’s markets, which contributes significantly to the northern provincial and national economy.

With a high proportion of pipes installed in the early 1900s, Prince Rupert’s water distribution network requires major updates. Funding will support upgrades to 26 km of high priority watermains and the separation of the combined sewer system to divide storm water from sewage. Work will include excavation, stabilization of the soil, the installation of new PVC piping, and upgrading catchments. This announcement furthers a provincial investment of $65 million from March 2023 towards the critical water infrastructure renewal.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for natural disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

“Prioritizing resiliency against natural disasters is at the heart of projects like this one and more important than ever, in the face of increasing forest fires, floods, and other extreme events in B.C. Improving Prince Rupert’s water and wastewater infrastructure will strengthen resilience against seismic events and protect livelihoods, and the community’s national importance as a growing port city and gateway to global markets and trade.”

- The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"When I first met Mayor Herb Pond and his team back in December 2022, we saw firsthand the critical need for their community to have reliable water pipes and sewer systems to ensure their vibrancy and growth. I am proud of the cross-government partnership with the City of Prince Rupert and the federal government to make this water and sewer systems upgrades in Prince Rupert a reality. Their community will have reliable drinking water and essential water services for generations to come."

- The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

“We are transforming Prince Rupert into one of Canada’s most important gateway cities; securing a trade corridor that boosts communities right across Canada. But we can’t do it alone. It’s why this unprecedented investment by our Federal partners is so meaningful. Their commitment to growing economic opportunities across the corridor remains steadfast. We are grateful to be part of it.”

- His Worship Herb Pond, Mayor of Prince Rupert

“The Government of Canada’s investment signifies a collective commitment to ensure the health and vitality of the community that enables the strength and sustainability of the Port of Prince Rupert. As we grow and diversify, we can rely on the resiliency of the municipal infrastructure that supports our local port workforce and continue to anchor our role as a critical trade gateway for Canada.”

- Shaun Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prince Rupert Port Authority

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $77.2 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the municipality is contributing $50.8 million. The provincial government announced $65 million in funding on March 17, 2023.

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

To date, over $2.41 billion has been announced for 92 infrastructure projects across the country that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

On November 24, 2022, the federal government released Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy (canada.ca) . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

. It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

Associated links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Contacts:

For more information (media only), please contact:

Micaal Ahmed

Communications Manager

Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

343 598-3920

micaal.ahmed@infc.gc.ca

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

613 960-9251

Toll free: 1 877 250-7154

Email: media-medias@infc.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter (twitter.com) , Facebook (facebook.com) , Instagram (instagram.com) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com)

Web: Infrastructure Canada (infrastructure.gc.ca)

Veronika Stewart

Manager of Communications

City of Prince Rupert

778 884-6285

veronika.stewart@princerupert.ca