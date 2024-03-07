Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $12.2 Million to Support Affordable Housing in 20 Counties

Governor Josh Shapiro is prioritizing economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the distribution of $12,190,423 in funding through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing for Pennsylvanians in 20 counties.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2024-25 budget delivers solutions on the most pressing issues we face and creates real opportunity all across Pennsylvania. The Governor understands that investments in safer and healthier communities help grow and strengthen our economy.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have safe, affordable places to call home – places that will build and strengthen communities,” said Sec. Siger. “The HOME funding approved will not only give individuals across the Commonwealth up-to-code and accessible spaces to live, but will revitalize communities by upgrading many existing homes and providing several renter and new homeowner opportunities.”

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

“Safe, reliable housing is a need, not a want,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey. “Far too many Pennsylvanians struggle to find an accessible and affordable place to call home. This vital funding will invest back into our communities, leveling the playing field and revitalizing housing for low-income families across the Commonwealth.”

A full list of the awards is available on the DCED website.

Included in the awards are:

$50 million for the Whole Home Repairs program, to continue to provide direct assistance to homeowners and keep more families in their homes.

Increasing the cap for PHARE funding by $10 million every year for the next 4 years to help rehabilitate properties in need of repair and build new homes and apartments.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. DCED receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process. Governor Shapiro realizes the importance of addressing critical housing needs, that’s why his 2024-25 budget proposal includes:

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. Last month, Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades – building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy and issues a strong call to action for partners across all sectors to join in with their support.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s budget website.

