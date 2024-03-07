Parks Zeigler, PLLC welcomes New Attorney Christan C. Routten
Former Public Defender Joins Parks Zeigler, PLLC, Bringing Two Decades of Criminal Law Experience to the Firm
I share Parks Zeigler’s client-centered approach and commitment to excellence and look forward to building relationships that benefit our clients, our firm, and our community.”ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parks Zeigler, PLLC is pleased to share that Christan C. Routten, Esquire has joined its Elizabeth City, North Carolina office. Ms. Routten’s practice will focus entirely on criminal and traffic defense matters. Previously a Public Defender for the First Judicial District for over 19 years, Ms. Routten has extensive trial experience with a wide variety of criminal matters ranging from traffic offenses to murder. Having defended cases in the First District on a regular basis, Ms. Routten is well known throughout the various courts of northeastern North Carolina.
Ms. Routten grew up in Smithfield, Virginia and graduated as Salutatorian of her class at Smithfield High School in 1997. She attended the University of Virginia and graduated with Distinction from the College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 2001. Christan then attended the University of Richmond School of Law where she obtained her Juris Doctor and graduated Cum Laude in 2004. After passing the North Carolina Bar exam in 2004, she began her legal career as one of the original attorneys in the newly formed Public Defender’s Office for the First Judicial District.
With the addition of Ms. Routten, Parks Zeigler, PLLC is proud to expand its northeastern North Carolina criminal and traffic defense practice group located on the Elizabeth City waterfront. Parks Zeigler now has 13 attorneys who, along with their support staff team members, are available to provide top-notch legal representation for clients in a wide range of practice areas including Criminal Defense (DUI/DWI), Traffic Defense, Business Litigation, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy, Elder Law, Family Law, Mediation, Small Business Representation, and Wills, Trusts, & Estates.
“We’re fortunate that Christan joined us at Parks Zeigler, PLLC. Our number one priority is to provide the very best representation for clients. Christan’s deep knowledge and extensive criminal and traffic law experience not only adds to our existing criminal and traffic practice areas; however, also expands our expertise to those facing the most serious of charges.” - Kellam T. Parks
“When Christan decided to go into private practice she had her choice of firms. We’re fortunate that she accepted our offer to join Parks Zeigler, PLLC. Christan has a long track record of results and is universally respected by the Judges before whom she appears and her fellow attorneys. Her experience and passion for doing what is right has always served her clients well. We look forward to working with her and leaning on her local knowledge to help Parks Zeigler expand its Elizabeth City Office.” – Brandon H. Zeigler
“When I heard that Christan was leaving the Public Defender's Office, I immediately contacted her to find out her plans and to encourage her to come to Parks Zeigler. I have seen her in action in the courtroom many times and know that she will be a tremendous asset to the firm. Christan has an excellent command of criminal law and procedure, she is enormously respected by the bench and bar, and is very well-liked by both clients and colleagues. I am very excited about working with her. I know that I can count on her to provide superior representation to our clients and I am certain that I am going to learn a lot from her. I am grateful that she has elected to join us.” – Andrew T. Shilling
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join Parks Zeigler, PLLC, and continue practicing law in Northeastern North Carolina. I am excited to expand the firm’s reach and help clients with criminal and traffic matters in our area. I share Parks Zeigler’s client-centered approach and commitment to excellence and look forward to building relationships that benefit our clients, our firm, and our community. “– Christan C. Routten
About Parks Zeigler PLLC
Parks Zeigler, PLLC is a technology-driven, family-oriented Elizabeth City law firm with a team of experienced attorneys available to meet all your legal needs. Our lawyers work with individuals and business clients on the following matters: divorce (including high-value asset, military, and LGBTQ+ divorces); separation agreements; child custody, support, and visitation; civil litigation; elder law; wills, trusts, and POA documents; estate administration, probate, and litigation; cybersecurity and data privacy; small business representation, formation, and litigation; and commercial transactions.
Kellam T. Parks
Parks Zeigler PLLC
+1 252-679-8880
elizabethcitymrk@pzlaw.com