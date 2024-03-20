Irvinei's Kickstarter Pre-Launch Page is Live: A Way towards the Future of Safety
More Updates & Exclusive Sneak Peeks At KickstarterIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for Irvinei AI Powered Touchscreen Doorbell, a trendsetter in smart home technology, as it proudly unveils its Kickstarter pre-launch page to check out.
Understanding Irvinei's Smart Doorbell:
Irvinei AI Powered Touchscreen Doorbell features a complete home security and automation system, offering facial recognition powered by social media, first-ever touchscreen doorbell interface, voice control powered by ChatGPT and everything that might need for smart living.
Why Irvinei?
Where the fusion of cutting-edge technology and elegant design meets, the Irvinei AI Touchscreen Doorbell emerges as a beacon of next-level home SECURITY, COMFORT and STYLE.
SECURITY
Social Media Powered Security
Identify visitors through social media, ensuring peace of mind and top-notch security.
Facial Recognition Technology
A virtual 24/7 personal security guard, Irvinei informs about doorstep visitors, distinguishing between friends and potential threats.
Visitor Log Management
Irvinei's log management keeps informed about home visitors, even when away.
Neighborhood Connectivity
Encouraging community safety, Irvinei facilitates real-time updates with neighbors, creating a vigilant network.
Real-time Security Alerts
Immediate notifications helps to respond promptly to unexpected movements or potential threats, ensuring home and loved ones' safety.
COMFORT
Home Automation
Control the environment globally, adjusting lights, temperature, or security settings effortlessly through the Irvinei App.
Voice Control
Manage smart home, greet visitors, and oversee security with seamless, hands-free control, like a personal assistant at a single command.
Two-Way Communication
Stay connected and communicate instantly from anywhere, enhancing security and convenience. It helps to do audio, video, text and voicemail.
STYLE
Themes Store
There are various designs to make a statement or match the home's exterior, blending functionality with style seamlessly.
Sleek Anti-Theft Design
Combining elegance and security, Irvinei's sleek, anti-theft design deters potential thieves while enhancing curb appeal.
Sleek Design
Irvinei's ultra-sleek profile, measuring only 18.7mm in thickness, redefines elegance. The minimalist design complements the home's exterior, making a statement of style without sacrificing functionality.
To celebrate this milestone, Irvinei invites potential buyers, tech enthusiasts, and those keen on elevating their lifestyle visit the Kickstarter pre-launch page. By doing so, backers gain exclusive access to early bird pricing, limited-edition bundles, and the opportunity to be notified promptly upon the full launch, if they choose to be notified.
"This Kickstarter pre-launch is not merely about introducing a product; it is about inviting our community to be part of a Smart living evolution. Irvinei sets the stage for a smarter, more secure future," says Khurram Hussain, CEO of Irvinei.
About Irvinei
Irvinei AI Powered Touchscreen Doorbell stands at the forefront of smart home technology, dedicated to enhancing the way individuals interact with their homes and experience their living spaces in a modern way.
