Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Partners With the the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to Distribute Free Cable Firearm Locks

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is offering free cable firearm locks available on request to any Tennessee gun owner through the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS), Safe Store Tennessee program.

“We are excited to have the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department join our Safe Store Tennessee program as a distribution partner,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “As law enforcement professionals, we know that safe firearm storage saves lives. We’re encouraging all Tennessee gun owners to use our free cable lock to store their firearm safely.”

The 15-inch cable locks can secure most shotguns, rifles, pistols, and revolvers. The cable lock works by running through the barrel or action of the firearm preventing it from being fired. The cable locks all feature a secure keyed deadbolt locking mechanism and a rubber coating that helps protect the firearm.

“Gunlocks not only save lives by preventing young hands from accidentally discharging firearms, they can also help reduce gun crime by making locked weapons less attractive to thieves,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. “I believe that every firearm owner should have a gunlock for family safety and peace of mind.”

MNPD Safe Store Tennessee Distribution Locations:

MNPD Headquarters - 600 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, 37210

MNPD Midtown Hills Precinct - 1441 12th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203

MNPD Madison Precinct - 400 Myatt Drive, Madison, Tennessee, 37115

MNPD North Precinct - 2231 26th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee, 37208

MNPD South Precinct - 5101 Harding Place, Nashville, Tennessee, 37211

MNPD East Precinct - 936 E. Trinity Lane, Nashville, Tennessee, 37207

MNPD West Precinct - 5500 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, 37209

MNPD Hermitage Precinct - 3701 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, Tennessee, 37076

MNPD Records Division, 811 Anderson Lane, Madison, Tennessee, 37115

For added security, the TDOSHS and MNPD recommend gun owners use the free cable lock in combination with other safe storage measures. A firearm with an engaged cable lock should be stored in a locked case, safe, or lock box. Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked container. Keys to the cable lock should be stored separately from the firearm in a hard-to-access secure location.

Tennesseans can also request a free cable lock at all Tennessee Driver Services Centers and Tennessee Highway Patrol District Headquarters. Learn more about the Safe Store Tennessee program at SafeStoreTN.com.