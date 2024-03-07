Jamf announces same-day support for visionOS 1.1

Jamf customers will also be able to safely navigate the changes introduced in iOS 17.4 as a result of the Digital Markets Act

MINNEAPOLIS, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced its same-day support for Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS 1.1 release, which became generally available today. Jamf’s same-day support for visionOS 1.1 comes shortly after its support for iOS 17.4 which introduced significant changes necessitated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which went into effect on March 5.



Same-day support to help organizations re-imagine how work gets done

Today’s release of visionOS 1.1 introduces mobile device management (MDM) support, making Apple Vision Pro enterprise-ready with the key foundations for deploying and leveraging the device at scale. In lock-step with Apple, Jamf is supporting Apple Vision Pro today, enabling device management and secure access to company resources while protecting the device from threats.

This follows Jamf’s recently announced support for Apple Vision Pro within its Jamf Protect and Jamf Connect products. Now management for this powerful new endpoint is available in Jamf Pro , allowing Apple Vision Pro users within an organization to achieve Trusted Access , where only authorized users on enrolled and safe devices can access company data. Learn more here or register for the upcoming webinar here .

"Jamf has a long history of offering same day support for Apple OS releases, and visionOS 1.1 is no exception,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “We’re excited to continue working with our customers as they explore the possibilities of Apple Vision Pro at work, with the confidence that their data is protected and secured by the full Jamf platform, from day one.”

Same-day support for sweeping regulatory requirements

The changes Apple introduced in iOS 17.4 in order to enable it to comply with the Digital Markets Act mean users in European countries can now gain access to alternative app marketplaces and apps procured outside of the official Apple App Store on iOS.

Jamf has always been in the business of helping its customers seamlessly manage and secure their Apple technology and it continues that trend with the changes introduced in iOS 17.4. With Jamf Pro, customers can manage these changes with a new restrictions-based configuration profile which gives customers the option to restrict the installation and use of third-party apps and app marketplaces. Learn more here .

